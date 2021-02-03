William H. Miller of the Kean University Foundation to be Featured on Close Up Radio

UNION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In higher education, the majority of philanthropic revenue comes from alumni. Those who enjoyed their student experience are more inclined to give back. Every gift, whether it is a dollar or a million dollars, makes a huge impact on the lives of undergraduates and graduates.

As the charitable arm of Kean University, the Kean University Foundation exists to secure private resources to support students, faculty, research initiatives, and university facilities.

“I've worked in almost every non-profit sector, but higher education pulls on the heartstrings and is nearest and dearest to my heart,” says William H. Miller, Certified Fund Raising Executive and CEO of the Kean University Foundation. “It's one of those professions where you can do well, but you can also do good.”

Founded in 1855, Kean University is one of the most diverse schools in the country with many non-traditional students – students who are not 18 to 24 years old. From its roots as a teachers college, Kean University in Union, New Jersey has grown into a comprehensive, global institution of higher education serving a diverse enrollment of more than 16,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Kean’s mission is to provide an affordable, accessible, and world-class education that prepares students to think and respond critically and creatively in a rapidly changing world.

Kean University is also the only public university in the United States to have a campus in China. Wenzhou-Kean University is an English-speaking campus for Chinese, Kean USA, and international students located on a 500-acre campus in the foothills of Wenzhou, China.

Miller, who goes by Bill, is passionate about working with non-profit organizations and he has extensive experience and success in fund development. During his career, Miller has been involved with fundraising projects that have raised more than $1,000,000,000 and he has managed campaigns in both the United States as well as Europe.

In addition to his fundraising efforts, Bill has also taught at Duquesne University and partnered with Carnegie-Mellon University on an internship program for students interested in fund development and the non-profit sector.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has received numerous awards and accolades, including being selected as Top CEO of the Year of 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and was also recently recognized by Continental Who’s Who, as well as Marquis Who’s Who. In 2021, he is being considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine by IAOTP. In 2018 and 2016 respectively, he was named a 40 under 40 by NJBIZ and New York Non-Profit Media. He is one of only 8,000 fundraising professionals in the world to have earned the designation of Certified Fund Raising Executive.

“One of the things that we're really proud of at the Kean University Foundation is that our cost per dollar raised is among the best in the country,” says Miller. “Because of our self-sustaining model, nearly 95 cents of every dollar raised went toward our mission last fiscal year.”

“We have a new president who started in July. President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. is the 18th leader of the institution. He's doing terrific things for us,” says Miller. “We haven't launched a University-wide fundraising campaign since 2008. In the world of higher education philanthropy, that's almost unheard of. We're putting the pieces in place and that is, in large part, thanks to the momentum and energy that Lamont is bringing to Kean.”

