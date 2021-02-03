Koujiya Co., Ltd. - Japanese Beauty and health Non- Alcoholic Drink Koj launches in the USA

“Koji” life starts with koji sake starter

/EIN News/ -- ISE CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Koujiya Co., Ltd. has launched Koji Drink in the US as from Jan 1, 2021. Koji drink is a rice koji non-alcoholic sweet amazake drink. The traditional Japanese beverage has been gaining attention as a health-promoting drink in recent years. It is a perfect drink for anti-aging and provides a wide variety of nutrients making it appropriate for dieting.

The unique sweetness of amazake drinks made from koji sake starter is caused by the enzymes in the koji breaking down the rice starch and creating glucose. The natural sweetness produced by the rice increases over time. The drink is also rich in glucose, B vitamins (B1, B2, B6 and folic acid), oligosaccharides, essential amino acids and dietary fiber.

Speaking about the product, Kengo Kawamura, the CEO of the company emphasized the long history of the company in making the koji drink.

“One of the things that make our drink to have the unique sweetness is our painstakingly fermentation process over time. We use delicious votive rice and pristine water with flavor derived from a secret formula that brings out the richness and sweetness.”

Koji Drink has also been observed to improve the immune cells of the body and the intestines. As the fermented bacteria pass through the intestine, they impact intestinal immunity, regardless of whether the bacteria themselves are alive or dead. It has become clear that a component in koji known as glucosylceramide increases the number of good bacteria inside the intestine, as well as increasing the number of immuno-active substances.

About Koujiya Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1816 as a brewer of miso and soy sauce. Our company has many local fans, due to a flavor profile that is well-matched to the seafood of the Ise-Shima region. In recent years, we have expanded our sales channels across Japan in alignment with the increased national interest in regional brands. Our new products using koji sake starter (such as Koji drink and Koji pudding) have become hits during this period. We have been featured often in media outlets such as magazines and on television.

