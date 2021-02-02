Bliss Car Wash and Vahid David Delrahim Renew Pledge to Wells Bring Hope

Company Saved More than 50 million gallons of water in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based Bliss Car Wash, and its owner, Vahid David Delrahim, today renewed a pledge to donate freshwater wells to the non-profit Wells Bring Hope. The company also announced that it has saved more than 50 million gallons of fresh water through its eco-friendly business practices. Through Bliss, Delrahim donates one freshwater well to a needy village in Africa each time the growing company opens a new car wash. Bliss is a southern California chain of eco-friendly car washes sensitive to water usage and environmental factors.



Delrahim and the Bliss team are working with the Los Angeles-based non-profit Wells Bring Hope in its mission to provide safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa. Each well provides enough water for about one thousand people on which to safely depend.

“With the current pandemic, it is imperative for people around the world to have access to clean water so that they can wash their hands frequently,” said Delrahim. “In West Africa, there is a dire shortage of clean water and the work of Wells Bring Hope is even more critical at this time.”

Delrahim said that the company has, thus far, donated nine fresh water wells to needy communities in Africa.

The sustainably focused Bliss car washes use technology that constantly monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons of fresh water used to wash each car and using 70 percent reclaimed water. Bliss also only uses biodegradable cleaning products, and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

Africa faces endemic poverty, food insecurity and pervasive underdevelopment, with almost all countries lacking the human, economic and institutional capacities to effectively develop and manage their water resources sustainably.

Vahid David Delrahim is a Los Angles based businessman and philanthropist and has nearly three decades of experience in the car wash industry.

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

