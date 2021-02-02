Amdocs Selected by Charter for Multi-Year Hosting and Managed Services Agreement in Support of Spectrum Mobile

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Charter Communications, Inc., the second-largest cable operator in the U.S. delivering a wide range of internet, TV, Mobile and voice services through the Spectrum brand, has selected Amdocs to host and operate billing systems in support of its Spectrum Mobile business. Amdocs is supporting Spectrum Mobile with dynamic business solutions through this multi-year agreement. Amdocs will utilize advanced automation capabilities and a fully resilient hosting architecture to ensure high-performance, efficient and reliable systems operations for Charter.



“As we expand and grow our mobile business, we are partnering with Amdocs to bring innovation and value to our customers,” said Mike Ciszek, Senior Vice President, Billing, Strategy & Design, Charter Communications.

“Charter continues to scale and grow its Spectrum Mobile business by consistently innovating and adapting its service and technology solutions to meet evolving market demands,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “We’re excited to be growing our partnership with Charter, helping deliver the next generation of seamless wireless experiences, while simplifying its technology operations.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

