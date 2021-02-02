Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on February 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GLAQU, the “Company”) today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the common stock and redeemable warrants underlying such units commencing on February 5, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GLAQU” and the common stock and warrants that are separated will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “GLAQ” and “GLAQW,” respectively. Holders of the Company’s units will need to have their brokers contact VStock Transfer, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate units into shares of common stock and warrants.



About Globis Acquisition Corp.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Globis Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its search on a target business that will benefit from trends toward economic globalization, particularly as it affects emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com