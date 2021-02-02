Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,280 in the last 365 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- ACHESON, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it has released its 2021 Sustainability Report. This inaugural report provides the structured framework for environmental, social, and governance initiatives moving forward. Future reports will be issued around this time each year and will allow stakeholders to measure progress in a variety of business areas and community programs with increasing rigor and metrics.

President and CEO, Joe Lambert: “I am really impressed with the work done by our team in setting up this initial report and framework and, even more so, in the commitments to improve going forward. We are eagerly strengthening and integrating sustainability into all of our business decisions and culture. We look forward to the challenge of meeting and exceeding our commitments with typical NACG conviction and resolve.”

The 2021 Sustainability Report is available for download on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/social-responsibility.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large resource-based companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.
Phone: (780) 948-2009
Email: jveenstra@nacg.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

North American Construction Group Ltd. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.