3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced Manufacturing, and New Materials Development Laboratories

Company to expand Metals and Polymer Advanced Manufacturing capability, Customer Collaboration & Training Center, and Materials Development Laboratories

Addition of 100,000 Square Feet for Materials Production and Quality Labs

Creation of over 50 new jobs in South Carolina over next five years

/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced a planned expansion of its Rock Hill, South Carolina, location, adding 100,000 square feet to its existing headquarters campus. This expansion will enable the company to consolidate its materials manufacturing, quality, and logistics operations, with new and expanded materials development laboratories to improve operational efficiencies, accelerate solution development and reduce time to market. In addition, the company will expand its customer collaboration and training facilities, as well as its advanced manufacturing capabilities for both metal and polymer components. These capabilities are critical to accelerating the move from proof-of-concept for new customer applications to full-scale workflow definition and initial industrial production.

3D Systems’ Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Chuck Hull invented 3D printing technology in 1983, and his spark of innovation ignited the 3D printing (also known as ‘additive manufacturing’) industry. More than 30 years later, the company remains a recognized leader in the industry and is the largest, US-based company that provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. 3D Systems collaborates with its customers to create bespoke solutions – comprising materials, hardware, software, and services – to meet unique application and business requirements. The additional customer collaboration space will provide an enhanced environment for 3D Systems’ application engineers to help customers address their distinct market needs.

Advanced materials are at the heart of the company’s 3D printing solutions which enable the design and manufacture of parts for a variety of applications including medical implants, orthodontic aligners, space exploration, satellites, NASCAR, Formula 1, and appliances. The company’s materials innovation – led by its deeply experienced team of materials scientists - is driven by the desire to meet new application challenges presented by its customers. As part of this expansion, 3D Systems intends to invest in new laboratories to foster this activity. The new materials produced in the company’s expanded laboratories have the potential to address an ever-broadening range of applications – changing how products are developed and produced, and how healthcare is delivered.

“While 3D Systems is a global company, our headquarters in South Carolina has been its center for many years,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “This expansion of our Rock Hill campus allows us to bring together key elements of the business to gain efficiencies, and to accelerate innovation and customer adoption of additive manufacturing on an industrial scale. Through our restructuring and investment activities, we will bring new jobs to the area over the next five years which will contribute to the economic development of Rock Hill and South Carolina. The combination of state-of-the-art facilities; renowned hardware, materials, and software; and our leadership in application knowledge will be a catalyst for us to take our innovation to new heights – providing additive manufacturing solutions for specific, high-value applications in growing markets.”

“I’m pleased that 3D Systems is expanding their presence in our State,” said Senator Lindsey Graham. “As a leader in additive manufacturing, they provide solutions that are enabling manufacturers in the U.S., as well as globally, to transform how they create products. This is driving innovation and helping raise our country’s competitiveness as a manufacturing powerhouse. I’m impressed by 3D Systems’ growth, fueled by the innovation that these investments will continue to support. I look forward to 3D Systems’ success for many years to come.”

This activity is part of the 3D Systems’ restructuring and reorganization plan announced last year. Expanding the company’s South Carolina headquarters location will facilitate executive leadership, R&D, application development, manufacturing, finance, marketing, and information technology to operate from this location. 3D Systems anticipates the expansion will be completed in early 2022. For more information on the company or to explore career opportunities, please visit www.3dsystems.com.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

