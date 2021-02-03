Larry Hoover Sr. Attorney Justin Moore Address Malice Attempt by DOJ to Undermine Request for Release from ADX Supermax

Decades in isolation with clean yet DOJ uses malice and unmerited references to attempt to block 70 year old Larry Hoover's legal right to leave ADX Supermax

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “On January 21st, 2021, a federal indictment was filed in the Southern District of Illinois mentioning Larry Hoover Sr., stating his involvement in a criminal organization he renounced three decades ago. The indictment’s reference to Larry seems to be used gratuitously and without basis, except as to further cast doubt on his rehabilitative efforts that serve as the foundation for his release from an inhumane federal sentence for drug laws that have now been deemed racist and unconstitutional. This indictment specifically makes a damning allegation that Larry has been calling shots and giving orders from isolation to the outside world- an allegation that is equally unbelievable as it is demonstrably false.ADX Supermax is the most secure prison in America; the prison staff record and review all inmate correspondence and interactions. The prison is overly cautious about inmates being able to have illicit communication to others. Any communication that they deem to be furthering criminal activity or being gang related is summarily denied by all staff. On various occasions, court documents pertaining to Mr. Hoover’s legal proceedings sent by his legal team have been denied due to the hypersensitivity of ADX Supermax- his own lawsuit petitions have been classified as gang related communication. So, it is extremely peculiar that statements in this indictment allege that he would have communicated anything so flagrant in 2014 and that it went unnoticed by the BOP, DOJ and the FBI for over half of a decade.Furthermore, his disciplinary record since being in ADX Supermax makes apparent that the allegation that Larry is calling shots from solitary confinement is patently false. This is a 70-year-old man in the twilight of his years, who has serious medical complications, and is seeking release to be with his wife, children, and grandchildren after nearly 50 years, with half of those years spent in solitary confinement. It is a grave injustice to continuously throw his name into the affairs of others and for him to be a scapegoat for criminal activity he has no connection to; it needs to cease. The continued and constant implication of criminality is unwarranted and serves as a slap in the face to Mr. Hoover, his family, and those who are working tirelessly to illuminate his remarkable rehabilitative efforts while in ADX Supermax. Any effort to undermine Mr. Hoover’s apparent rehabilitation is to effectively rob him of the human ability of redemption that we all share.”~Justin A. Moore, EsqAttorney for Larry Hoover, Sr.Media Inquiries: Justin Moore justin@moorejustice.net