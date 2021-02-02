DealersGear Appoints Hunter Swift as Its New CEO to Oversee New CRM Development and Launch
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealersGear, a rapidly growing SaaS provider to the automotive industry, announced today that it has appointed automotive industry leader Hunter Swift as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Swift’s tenure with DealersGear officially began at the beginning of January.
Swift, a 17-year automotive industry veteran, brings to DealersGear a wealth of automotive experience and a proven track record of increasing revenue and market share, and will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovations in the automotive technology space. Swift has worked with some of the nation's top dealers, dealership groups, vendors and OEMs. He is a recognized industry thought leader and is a frequent contributor at industry conferences, in addition to articles, interviews, webinars and other industry dedicated media.
Swift most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Dealer World, and previously served in various leadership roles during his 13 years with DealerSocket, includes Director of Strategy & Sales Development and Director of Sales Training & Demand Generation. Prior to that Swift gained his automotive retail experience working at dealerships in Southern California. Swift also holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School.
“Hunter is a legend when it comes to automotive technology and implementing cutting edge tech solutions to help dealerships,” said DealersGear Chief Technology Officer and Founder Jamil Ashkar. “He has a reputation as an innovator, and a process master. We’re all excited to see where he brings us and the industry.”
DealersGear, which currently provides an all-in-one marketing platform that includes dealership websites, inventory syndication/posting tools, and advertising automation tools, is currently developing a new automotive CRM for dealers called DealersGear CRM. Swift is considered a CRM expert and under his direction plans to change how dealers use CRM.
“Dealers are currently seeing more frustration than value from their CRMs,” said Swift. “CRM companies have gotten too outdated and too confusing. Innovation has dried up; customer service has disappeared, and CRM companies have become more focused on profits than results. DealersGear CRM will be a truly intuitive, user friendly CRM that helps salespeople and managers sell more. We’re designing it as a response to existing frustrations, and we’re fully utilizing the latest innovations and technologies.
“I am excited to lead this amazing company through this next stage of strategic growth,” said Swift. “I am ready to embrace the challenges and rewards of scaling the business and providing dealers with the best, most advanced platforms to help them succeed.
About DealersGear:
Based in Southern California, DealersGear is an all-in-one, marketing solution that was built by dealers for dealers. DealersGear softwares enables dealers to manage their digital presence, manage their inventory, and manage their websites from one integrated platform. DealersGear’s software platform and services include multimedia management, inventory management, intelligent auto dealership websites, inventory syndication tool that posts directly to Craigslist, Facebook, and Google My Business, Automated Ad Management, and CRM. "Put Your Dealer On The Highest Gear". For more information visit DealersGear.com
Put Your Dealer On The Highest Gear
Herve Austin
Swift, a 17-year automotive industry veteran, brings to DealersGear a wealth of automotive experience and a proven track record of increasing revenue and market share, and will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and innovations in the automotive technology space. Swift has worked with some of the nation's top dealers, dealership groups, vendors and OEMs. He is a recognized industry thought leader and is a frequent contributor at industry conferences, in addition to articles, interviews, webinars and other industry dedicated media.
Swift most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Dealer World, and previously served in various leadership roles during his 13 years with DealerSocket, includes Director of Strategy & Sales Development and Director of Sales Training & Demand Generation. Prior to that Swift gained his automotive retail experience working at dealerships in Southern California. Swift also holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School.
“Hunter is a legend when it comes to automotive technology and implementing cutting edge tech solutions to help dealerships,” said DealersGear Chief Technology Officer and Founder Jamil Ashkar. “He has a reputation as an innovator, and a process master. We’re all excited to see where he brings us and the industry.”
DealersGear, which currently provides an all-in-one marketing platform that includes dealership websites, inventory syndication/posting tools, and advertising automation tools, is currently developing a new automotive CRM for dealers called DealersGear CRM. Swift is considered a CRM expert and under his direction plans to change how dealers use CRM.
“Dealers are currently seeing more frustration than value from their CRMs,” said Swift. “CRM companies have gotten too outdated and too confusing. Innovation has dried up; customer service has disappeared, and CRM companies have become more focused on profits than results. DealersGear CRM will be a truly intuitive, user friendly CRM that helps salespeople and managers sell more. We’re designing it as a response to existing frustrations, and we’re fully utilizing the latest innovations and technologies.
“I am excited to lead this amazing company through this next stage of strategic growth,” said Swift. “I am ready to embrace the challenges and rewards of scaling the business and providing dealers with the best, most advanced platforms to help them succeed.
About DealersGear:
Based in Southern California, DealersGear is an all-in-one, marketing solution that was built by dealers for dealers. DealersGear softwares enables dealers to manage their digital presence, manage their inventory, and manage their websites from one integrated platform. DealersGear’s software platform and services include multimedia management, inventory management, intelligent auto dealership websites, inventory syndication tool that posts directly to Craigslist, Facebook, and Google My Business, Automated Ad Management, and CRM. "Put Your Dealer On The Highest Gear". For more information visit DealersGear.com
Put Your Dealer On The Highest Gear
Herve Austin
DealersGear
+1 949-923-0190
hcomeau@dealersgear.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn