JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlcoholDelivery.com Expects A “Super Surge” This Super Bowl Sunday

It’s almost game time! NFL fans cheering on the Buccaneers and Chiefs from home can experience game day with the safety and ease of alcohol delivery, but only if they order early.

AlcoholDelivery.com expects a blitz of orders on Super Bowl Sunday. Super Bowl LV will look a little different this year. Fewer fans will flock to bars and restaurants due to COVID restrictions and we will see an increase in at home viewership. This means that alcohol delivery services will be busier than normal.

“We’re staffing up with delivery drivers and advising participating liquor stores to ready themselves for February 7th and the days leading up to the big game,” says Jason Brian CEO of AlcoholDelivery.com. “We pride ourselves on delivering alcohol in 1 hour or less, however, fans should get their orders in early as we expect delayed delivery times due to the anticipated call volume on Super Bowl Sunday.”

The number of off-premise alcohol sales has risen since the pandemic and is expected to rise an additional 20 percent in the next 5 years, according to Drizly. Drizly, an alcohol e-commerce delivery service and affiliate of AlcoholDelivery.com saw a 350 percent increase in sales in 2020.

Buc Fans and Arrowheads enjoying the game and concessions from the safety and comfort of home will never miss a pass or drive down the field with the help of AlcoholDelivery.com.

Take a play out of the AlcoholDelivery.com playbook and order today! Call (866) 514-1301 or visit AlcoholDelivery.com. Due to the anticipated call volume delivery times may vary.

About LiquorStores.com & AlcoholDelivery.com (866) 514-1301

LiquorStores.com is the Who's Who guide to every liquor, beer, and wine store in the United States. Connecting consumers to liquor stores and beverage brands at the click of a button. Liquor, beer, and wine can be delivered right to the consumer's door, typically within one hour, thanks to AlcoholDelivery.com's partnership with delivery services across the nation. For more information, visit LiquorStores.com or AlcoholDelivery.com.

About Atwater, Brian & Co.

Atwater, Brian & Co. is a full-service marketing and event management company making waves in South Florida. Our passion for delivering innovative and memorable marketing campaigns makes us a premier agency for your brand needs.



