Mix Amore wins the Big Game commercial spot on Halftime Commercials
Popular dating app will be displaying their commercial to the world during halftime of the Big Game.USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halftime commercials are virtually sold out this year but one company that has been chosen is Mix Amore. The dating app that helps singles find compatible partners of any race or country will be having their brand displayed on Halftimecommercials.com during halftime of the Big Game.
Halftime Commercials selected Mix Amore for standing out in the crowd of businesses that submitted their commercial. Since they launched their business, Mix Amore has continued to update their dating platform and provide people looking for friendship and love with tools to make their search more successful.
The popular dating app made huge news in the media when they launched a video chat to their platform in 2019 (pre-Covid 19). The new feature which has never been used before was a huge hit with singletons. Now, Mix Amore has gone a step further and is now using social media habits for compatibility. This feature which no other dating app has enabled helps to improve compatibility results.
Social media can destroy relationships, especially if one person enjoys social media while the other one does not. Pulling out a mobile phone while on a date to go on social media is considered very rude. Around the world, social media usage which is known as twifing has become the major cause of breakups and divorces. Finding someone who is social media compatible can be hard but Mix Amore has simplified the process.
Speaking of being a problem solver, Mix Amore has invented an algorithm that takes into consideration social media habits. Taking input provided by subscribers, Mix Amore uses the information to match people. The results of the new Algorithm have already become a huge success and has resulted in many successful matches.
With all the new features that Mix Amore has introduced, it is no wonder why they have been called one of the most successful up and coming dating apps on the planet. With that reputation in mind, many in the industry are not surprised by their success or why they have been chosen by Halftime Commercials.
To learn more about Mix Amore, and to see why they have become one of the most successful dating platforms of 2020, please visit www.mixamore.com
