Loyalty360 Industry Report Highlights Challenges and Opportunities of Emotional Loyalty for Marketers Today
While the benefits of emotional loyalty are clear, the challenge for brands is how to get thereCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360 has released its first Industry Report of 2021: Perspective on Emotional Loyalty. The qualitative research paper provides key insights into the opportunities and challenges brands face with emotional loyalty – a prime focus of today’s loyalty and customer experience industry.
Over the last six months, Loyalty360 has conducted regular interviews with marketers and suppliers to better understand both sides’ hurdles and successes and what expectations for emotional loyalty are in the future. As such, Loyalty360 has a unique perspective on the industry and how emotional loyalty is defined, created, driven, and maintained.
While the benefits of emotional loyalty are clear – customer advocacy, referrals, increased basket size, greater purchase frequency, and more — the challenge is how to get there. There is significant difficulty for marketers in navigating the processes, frameworks, resources, technologies, terms, metrics, and know-how for their brand to build emotional connections with customers.
As customers demand better experiences and marketers diligently work to meet and exceed customer expectations, Loyalty360’s Industry Report highlights the main obstacles brands face, offers supplier advice, and provides key takeaways to build and sustain emotional loyalty.
Within the report, readers will find perspectives from leading brands, and expert insight from loyalty and customer experience providers: Brierley, Cheetah Digital, Formation, ICF Next, Iris Concise, Jebbit, and Kobie Marketing.
“Many marketers understand that emotional loyalty is important for their brand, but there is still a great deal of confusion around how emotional loyalty is defined, how to develop it, and how it is sustained,” says Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. “With this research, our goal was to bring together brand and supplier perspectives to better understand the challenges, opportunities, and key action items marketers can leverage as they start or continue to cultivate emotional loyalty with their best customers.”
Loyalty360’s Industry Report on Emotional Loyalty is now available on Loyalty360.org (Corporate Brand Member access code required for complimentary download).
Later this month, Loyalty360 will be releasing its first Technology Today Industry Report, which will include an in-depth perspective on customer loyalty, brand challenges, and objective assessments of suppliers and key trends that exist in the market today.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.
