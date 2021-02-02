The road to 5G: The inevitable growth of infrastructure cost | Substantial Industry Growth at a CAGR of 72.40% | Global Players are Hewlett Packard, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Nokia, and Samsung

5G Infrastructure Market 2021-2026 Research Report includes Industry Size, Share, Future and Current Growth, Company Profiles, Segments, Demand, Recent Trends and Technology Updates | MarketDigits

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, 5G Radio Access Networks), Core Network Technology (SDN, NFV), Network Architecture, Operational Frequency, End User and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026", published by MarketDigits, the 5G Infrastructure Market size is projected to reach USD 57.5 Billion by 2026, from USD 2.2 Billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 72.40% during 2021-2026.

5G infrastructure is mainly a combination of Radio Access Network (RAN), core network, and backhaul and transport. The backhaul and transport network includes fiber optics or microwave antennas. The growing demand for enhanced bandwidth connectivity with low latency for many mission-critical applications, such as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and drone connectivity, is estimated to fuel the market growth. Some of the largest economies, such as the U.S. and China, are expected to continue spending aggressively on provisioning healthcare facilities.

The major players in the 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).

Huawei (China) is the leader in the 5G infrastructure market. The company is a global information and technology solutions provider. It has about 36 joint innovation centers and 14 R&D centers, with a widespread presence and serves its customers in about 170 countries. The company is also among the major vendors of the telecom network infrastructure. The network equipment provided by Huawei has always been a major part of rollouts in APAC, Europe, the US, and other emerging regional markets across the world. Huawei is looking forward to work with its partners to activate transformation in enterprise collaboration and communication, which includes 10-fold network capacity expansion, 10 dB coverage improvement, 10 times better user experience, and introduces artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify networks.

5G Infrastructure Market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type & production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost & gross margin. It has been believed that the finest market research report is the one which is pertinent, unique & creditable that employs proven tools & techniques to turn complex market insights into simpler version. 5G Infrastructure Market is the most promising market research report which has been structured in the way anticipated.

Market Analysis:

Besides target market information, MarketDigits also provides information about your competitor, your customers, products etc. A few techniques we use are:

Customer analysis

Competitor analysis

Risk analysis

Product research

Advertising research

E-mail survey and many more…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Machine-to-Machine/IoT Connections is Expected to Drive the Market:

Emerging applications and business models, coupled with falling device costs, have been instrumental in driving IoT adoption and, consequently, the number of connected devices - connected cars, machines, meters, wearables, and consumer electronics.

According to Ericsson, it is estimated that the 400 million IoT devices with cellular connections in 2016 are projected to reach 1.5 billion in 2022. This robust growth is expected to be driven by increased industry focus on deploying a connected ecosystem and the standardization of 3GPP cellular IoT technologies.

While existing 4G and 3G, Wi-Fi, and wireless mesh networks are already being utilized in these smart devices around the world, they are limited by the number of connections they can support, the data can transmit, and most importantly, the speed they can offer, which are hurdles to the IoT revolution.

Industrial Revolution 4.0 is aiding cellular connectivity throughout the industry through the rise of IoT and machine to machine connections, which have been instrumental in driving the market.

Europe is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate:

Europe is expected to account for a significant portion of the global demand in the 5G infrastructure market, due to the presence of large vendors and carriers' investment to launch technology in this region.

The joint venture of the European Commission and European ICT industry to provide 5G infrastructure public-private partnership (5G PPP) will deliver solutions, architectures, technologies, and standards for the coming generation. The aim is to save up to 90% of energy per service provided and also the focus will be on mobile communication networks where the dominating energy consumption comes from the radio access network.

Germany and the United Kingdom are actively involved in testing 5G technology. For instance, Vodafone is trialing 5G at the MediaCity UK tech hub in Salford and is rolling out tests in other areas, such as Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Bristol, Cardiff, London, and Manchester.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, 5G Radio Access Networks, 5G Core Network, Transport Networks

Small Cell, Macro Cell, 5G Radio Access Networks, 5G Core Network, Transport Networks By Core Network Technology: Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV) By Network Architecture: 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined), 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined), 5G Standalone (NR + Core) By Operational Frequency: Sub 6 GHz, Above 6 GHz

Sub 6 GHz, Above 6 GHz By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government

Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government By Geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Rest of the World

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

