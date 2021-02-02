International Best-Selling Business Author Dr. Roberta Pellant Joins US Capital Global

Leading private financial group for the middle market appoints new Vice President to drive the group’s EdTech strategy and co-develop a new virtual advisor certification program.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce that Dr. Roberta (Bobby) Pellant has joined the firm as Vice President of Knowledge and Communications. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. Dr. Pellant will be supporting Managing Director Tony Drexel Smith at US Capital Global Advisors.

Dr. Pellant has a doctorate in Leadership and a three-year postdoctoral certification from Harvard in Corporate Sustainability and Innovation. She is a featured author in Women Who Empower (Inspired Impact Book Series), which has reached #1 in over a dozen Amazon categories, including #1 Women & Business Best Seller, #1 New Business Enterprise New Release, and #1 Small Business & Entrepreneurship New Release.

Dr. Pellant comes to the firm with over 23 years’ teaching experience at MBA level as a Professor at several prestigious universities and business schools in the US and Europe, and has been based at Bentley University, Waltham, MA for the past 13 years. She has extensive knowledge in curriculum design, accreditation, and instituting online learning across multiple platforms.

“It’s an honor to be joining US Capital Global as Vice President of Knowledge and Communications,” said Dr. Pellant. “At US Capital Global Advisors, we are pursuing new and exciting directions in EdTech, and I very much look forward to co-developing our new business advisor certification program under Tony Smith’s leadership and serving as a lecturer for this upcoming program.”

“We are extremely pleased to have Bobby on board with us,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “She is highly knowledgeable in her field, having worked with both small, high-potential, emerging start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. We welcome her insights and commend her on her continued success as an international best-selling author.”

Dr. Pellant has collaborated on three 1 Habit Books: 1 Habit for a Thriving Home Office with Forbes Riley; 1 Habit to Pivot Your Life in a Post-Covid World; and 1 Habit for Writers, all soon to be released. She is a co-founder of Bum Boosa Bamboo™, a bio-based, non-woven bamboo Certified B Corporation with first-to-world-market products. Vetted by Shark Tank for its innovation and recognition in the industry, Dr. Pellant’s company was acquired by an international buyer in 2018.

About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including its investment advisers US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

