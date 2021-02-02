Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Dr. Neha Sharma

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Board-certified radiation oncologist Neha Sharma, MD. She is providing care to patients at the FCS New Port Richey location at 8763 River Crossing Blvd., New Port Richey, FL.

After attending the Program in Liberal Medical Education (PLME) at Brown University in Providence, RI, where she earned her undergraduate degrees with honors in neuroscience and biomedical ethics, Dr. Sharma received her medical degree with honors in research from Cornell University in New York, NY. She then completed a residency in radiation oncology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Cornell in New York, NY, where she was named chief resident and received specialty training at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Sharma cared for patients in the greater New York City area and at HCA Hospitals in Miami, FL. She has served in various leadership roles throughout her career, including as medical director, cancer committee chair and department chief. She has a strong interest in research, with a focus on prostate, lung and breast cancer treatments, and has been published in numerous peer-reviewed journals. In 2019 and 2020, Dr. Sharma was selected through peer and patient reviews for a Top Doctor award in Miami for Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Sharma has a passion for providing compassionate, state-of-the-art care to cancer patients. She is committed to using the latest technologies to minimize treatment side effects and maintain quality of life while aggressively treating cancer and offering patients the best chance of cure.

FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker said, “Our New Port Richey facility offers our local patients the convenience of receiving radiation treatments close to home. Dr. Sharma’s extensive experience and her commitment to her patients’ quality of life makes her a strong addition to the FCS team.”

“Dr. Sharma’s experience in research has provided her with exceptional skill and understanding of targeting radiation and the biology and patterns of spread, which are vital to treatment outcomes,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan. “We are pleased to welcome her to FCS.”

