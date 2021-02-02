Surgical Gloves Market Projected to Reach US$ 5,028.07 Million by 2027

Global Analysis and Forecast – by Raw Material, Form, Usage, Distribution Channel, and End User

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Surgical Gloves Market to 2027” The Market was valued at US$ 2,292.03 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,028.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020–2027.

The growth of the surgical gloves market is attributed to the increasing number of surgeries, and rising cases of HAIs across the world. However, the shortage of gloves is obstructing the market growth to a certain extent.

In 2019, North America dominated the surgical gloves market. The growth of the market in North America is ascribed to the increase in the growing surgical procedures across the US and Canadian healthcare facilities. The latex gloves accounted for more than 30% of the global surgical gloves market, by raw material, in 2019. In terms of form, the powder-free gloves segment is likely to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period; the market growth for this segment is mainly attributed to the fact that they contain fewer chemicals and endotoxins. Further, the disposable gloves segment accounted for largest share in surgical gloves market, by usage, in 2019. In terms of distribution channel, the retail segment is anticipated to hold a major market share throughout the forecast period. Further, the hospital and clinics dominated the global surgical gloves market, based on end user, in 2019.

Rise in Number of Surgeries Performed per Year Accelerates Surgical Gloves Market Growth

The surgical gloves are used in the healthcare sector to reduce the chances of pathogen transfer between patients and physicians. The main objective of surgical gloves is to prevent the transmission of diseases/contamination during surgical procedures. According to the report “Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2020 At-a-Glance,” 605,000 new heart attacks and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks are reported annually in the US. Heart attacks (US$ 12.1 billion) and coronary heart disease (US$ 9.0 billion) were 2 of the 10 expensive conditions treated in the US hospitals in 2013. Further, new government statistics show that the number of hip replacement procedures performed in the US has increased substantially, and these procedures have become common in young population. In 2017, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Luxembourg, and Belgium were among the countries with the highest rates for knee and hip replacement surgeries. As per the OECD, 182 people per 100,000 people underwent hip replacement surgeries, while 135 people per 100,000 had a knee replacement surgery in that year. Thus, the surge in number of surgeries performed at hospitals and other healthcare facilities is driving the demand for surgical gloves.

On the basis of raw material, the surgical gloves market is segmented into latex gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, and polyisoprene gloves. The biogel gloves segment is anticipated to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to their ability to offer excellent protection, fit, feel, and comfort, compared to other gloves available in the market. On the basis of form, the surgical gloves market powdered free segment is anticipated to dominate the market and accounts for more than half of the global surgical gloves market. On the basis of usage, disposable gloves segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, online segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the hospital and clinics segment is anticipated to dominated the global surgical gloves market in 2019.

Surgical Gloves Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Ansell Limited, McKESSON CORPORATION, Cardinal Health Inc, HENRY SCHEIN, INC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Dynarex Corporation, Unigloves (UK) Limited, ABENA UK LTD, Globus Group (Globus (Shetland) Ltd); and Barber Healthcare Limited are key companies operating in the global surgical gloves market. The leading companies in the market are continuously striving to expand and diversify their market presence, and acquire new, enlarged customer base, thus tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2020, Ansell Limited collaborated with various governments and health organizations in the world to ensure proper supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2018, Ansell Limited announced the completion of the first tests on the gloves designed for gaining protection against fentanyl and gastric acid. Its Microflex LifeStar EC (Extended Cuff) gloves are the first gloves to pass the tests.

Surgical Gloves Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

