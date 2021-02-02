Anima Biotech to Present at Multiple Investor and Scientific Conferences in February

/EIN News/ -- BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced the company will be presenting at the 7th Annual LSX World Congress taking place virtually Feb. 1-5, 2021, and the DMCCB Basel Symposium 2021 on Targeting RNA by Small Molecules on Feb. 4, 2021.



At the 7th Annual LSX World Congress, Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will participate on a panel titled, “Early-Stage Partnering for Broad Platform Companies,” on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. ET. An on demand recording of this panel is available to all those registered for the event using this link: https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-world-congress.

At the DMCCB Basel Symposium 2021 on Targeting RNA by Small Molecules online event, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of Anima Biotech, will present, “Targeting mRNA translation in drug discovery without ‘shooting the messenger’" on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m. CET followed by a short question and answer session. An on demand recording of this presentation is available to all those registered for the event using this link: https://dmccb21.scg.ch.

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and K-Ras translation inhibitors), RSV (viral translation inhibitors), Huntington's disease (selective inhibition of the mutant mHTT) and our $1B partnership with Lilly around several Neuroscience targets. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com.

