Copperstate Farms Appoints Siobahn Carragher as Vice President of People

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, has appointed Siobahn Carragher as Vice President of People.



Carragher brings over fifteen years of human resources experience at the executive level, most recently serving at Harvest Enterprises, Inc. Passionate about empowering people to do their best work, Carragher was attracted to Copperstate Farms by its purpose-driven and people-focused values.

In her new role, Carragher will oversee more than 600 team members at Copperstate Farms, with 430 based in Snowflake at the Company’s 40-acre cultivation facility, and the remainder at Sol Flower dispensaries in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

“Siobahn has worked in fast-paced, high-growth industries and we are excited to have her join our management team especially as we prepare to expand into an adult-use market. She brings a strong foundational belief in people and shares our vision of becoming the first choice in cannabis for people seeking balanced and full lives. We are fortunate to have her as part of the team,” stated CEO Pankaj Talwar.

Carragher has implemented innovative and progressive HR solutions throughout her career in the departments she has led, including internal Learning and Development programs and COVID assessment protocols to ensure business continuity and safety across organizations.

“I am thrilled to join Copperstate Farms and build upon its mantra of empowering people to live with soul, purpose, and connectivity. One of our overarching goals is to be one of the best places to work in Arizona where our people believe in teamwork and achievement and are fully engaged. I’m excited for the impact HR will have in reaching this goal and am proud to be part of a company that puts people first,” said Carragher.

Home to one of the largest indoor cannabis facilities in the U.S. and North America, Copperstate Farms has grown exponentially in the past the year. The Company acquired two new dispensaries under its dispensary retail brand Sol Flower and hired 280 individuals in 2020. For more information visit CopperstateFarms.com.

* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and the dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ccb11b1-51b6-43b5-a180-0b4669c96be0