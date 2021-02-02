Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Corporate Outlook of What to Expect in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Thomasville, Georgia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce early 2021 projected corporate outlook.



2021 began with management taking inventory of all the assets that can be utilized to bring revenue to your company. Management also looks at the progress our eSports subsidiary has made since inception in the spring of 2020 and all the challenges that had to be overcame during that period. Since forming Shadow Gaming in 2020 the Company has organized and managed over 19 events with 14 different studio titles. Gamers from 30 countries participated in our tournaments. Management is continually working to identify titles that have a large and/or growing player base. Management is working diligently to upgrade from small independent studios to top tier gaming developers for which to hold tournaments in 2021. In addition, our prize pools are going to be increased to attract more talented gamers. We are in negotiations with dozens of corporations, developers, retailers, service providers to become sponsors of our events.

Esports is truly global phenomenon, with some analysts estimating worldwide viewership at approximately 300 million, potentially rising to 600 million by 2021. With so many eyeballs on esports – and with so many of those eyeballs being in a millennial category that is young, affluent, globalized, in 2009, Esports barely scratch the surface of the mainstream, by 2019 competitive and professional gaming was a multibillion-dollar industry. Esports in 2021 will begin to write a script of increased viewership that will compete with mainstream sporting events.

The Company has scheduled over 130 events for 2021 and this projection includes nearly 50,000 player registrations and over 10,000 competitors who will engage in multiple events. Management anticipates reaching over 100,000 plus in our target demographics and over 500,000 “remote fans”.

Our online registrations have increased by 30% and our pay per play revenues are on track to grow at a rate of 30%+ per month average and for the month of January 2021 they increased by 12% from the previous month. Given the light tournament schedule for January, Management is encouraged with this growth.

Our social media channels are increasing at a rate of 36% per month and the Company just qualified to be part of the Discord Partnership program to promote our unique branding and receive partner only perks. Our Twitch channel has grown by 36% since August and we are on our way to be able to monetize it and be able to create another stream of revenue.

We are in the process of launching our sponsorship program where companies can sponsor any of the events and connect these players with great brands that support their passion and enthusiasm for eSports. Esports fandom is more interactive than other sports; they can chat and follow their favorite players, games and have a deeper relationship than regular sports. More interactivity means more engagement with Brands that players and spectators feel are supporting their industry.

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., Chairman/President, John V Whitman Jr., had this to say about the outlook for 2021, “I have never started a business that has grown as quickly as Shadow Gaming nor have I ever been involved with a market sector with the dynamic growth potential that eSports currently enjoys. I believe we have the right team, the right products, and the right business model to explode revenues, viewership, subscribers, and sponsors in 2021. I am convinced 2021 will be a year of growth that will exceed the modest projections we have previously released to the public.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/ . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://ggtoor.com/