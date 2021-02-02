KNDI, QIWI & GDRX Approaching Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 - November 27, 2020

Deadline: February 9, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/kndi

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms-length relationship with Kandi; (2) the majority of Kandi's sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company's reputation and valuation; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI)

Class Period: March 28, 2019 - December 9, 2020

Deadline: February 9, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/qiwi

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qiwi's internal controls related to reporting and record-keeping were ineffective; (2) consequently, the Central Bank of Russia would impose a monetary fine upon the Company and impose restrictions upon the Company's ability to make payments to foreign merchants and transfer money to pre-paid cards; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)

Class Period: September 23, 2020 - November 16, 2020

Deadline: February 16, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gdrx

The Complaint alleges that at the time of the initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, the complaint alleges that on September 23, 2020, GoodRX completed its IPO, selling about 34.6 million shares at $33.00 per share. The complaint alleges that Defendants timed the IPO before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business, making their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx's competitive position materially false and/or misleading. The lawsuit also alleges that due to these materially false and/or misleading statements, GoodRx Class A common stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share during the Class Period.

