Proactive news headlines including Tiziana Life Sciences, BetterLife Pharma, Silvercorp Metals and Mind Medicine

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) (LON:TILS) hails positive results from Brazil coronavirus study of breakthrough nasally-administered antibody treatment click here

- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) files patent protection for its newest compound TD-010 to treat anxiolytic-use disorder click here

- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) files a preliminary prospectus for an upcoming equity financing click here

- Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) commences new 2,700 metre drill program at Virginia silver project in Argentina click here

- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSX:CBD.U) (FRA:8OO) announces exclusive partnership with racing team Loenbro Motorsports for 2021 season click here

- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NEO:MMED) (OTCQB:MMEDF) (FRA:MMQ) unveils changes at the top as it advances its psychedelic medicine strategy click here

- Nabis Holdings Inc (CSE:NAB) (OTCMKTS:NABIF) (FRA:A2PL) provides update on its Arizona cannabis operations; settles lawsuit click here

- Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSX:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) subsidiary acquires La Yesca silver project in Mexico click here

- Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY) (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) (FRA:AUN1) aims to kick off 25,000m of drilling at Homestake Ridge gold-silver project this summer click here

- African Gold Group Inc (CVE:AGG) (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) (FRA:3A61) says latest drilling at flagship Kobada gold project augurs well for expanding resources click here

Primary Logo

