KJ Smith of Sistas Discusses Being a Working Actress During the COVID-19 Pandemic
KJ Smith of Sistas recently discussed returning to the studio during the pandemic and what she expects with the filming of Season 3LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working on the set of a TV show can be stressful, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, KJ Smith, an esteemed actress currently preparing to film Season 3 of the BET series Sistas by Tyler Perry, recently explained that her return months ago went extremely well. Smith returned to the set roughly six months ago to film Season 2 of the show, and she stated that she is eager to return again on the set at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. She recently discussed what it was like to return and why she's eager to head back to work yet again.
KJ Smith described the experience entering Season 2 as an emotional roller coaster. However, now that she is entering Season 3, she already knows what to expect and is excited for another return. Smith explained that Tyler Perry Studios has been taking all precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible. Smith stated that she feels safe and protected on the set, as everyone is always being tested.
KJ Smith added that Tyler Perry made the Season 2 experience drastically more enjoyable by performing grand announcements when the coronavirus tests returned. She described the experience of working on set during this pandemic as exciting since everyone is working together as a team. Smith added that everyone involved in the filming of the show wears masks when not acting and remains in a quarantined space inside the studio.
Another positive of returning to the set for Season 3, according to Smith, is that in Season 2, she met and interacted with departments she never interacted with in the past. She explained that since all members had been quarantined and were so frequently tested, they were finally able to get together and talk after work. She described it as a small separate community that is constantly taking care of each other. She's looking forward to that community coming back together for Season 3.
Finally, KJ Smith explained that now that she's heading back to the set, she's indescribably happy to be there. She stated that this project has already been history-making and will continue to be so. She knows that acting and on set in the studio is where she's supposed to be.
Fans will want to be on the lookout for her well-known character Andi in the upcoming Season 3 of the BET series Sistas, as this has become one of Smith's top roles. Sistas is bringing more representation to television sets across the United States, and Smith hopes it will inspire others to know they can be anything they want to be.
Aja Chestine
L.C. Legacy PR
+1 818-207-7852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn