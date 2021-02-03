SST WIRELESS AND PRECISON MACHINERY FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER SOLUTIONS TO SAW MILLS

SST Wireless and Precision Machinery announce strategic partnership to deliver wireless temperature monitoring of gang saws used in sawmills.

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SST WIRELESS AND PRECISON MACHINERY FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

RICHMOND, BC & PRINCE GEORGE, BC, February 3, 2021 -- SST Wireless Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of wireless industrial sensors and technologies, has announced a strategic partner agreement with Precision Machinery, a leading manufacturer and provider of saw guides for the sawmill industry.

Over the past year, SST and Precision collaborated on the development and field validation of a custom version of SST’s high temperature wireless sensor, which integrated directly into Precision’s saw guides. The solution helps Precision’s customers reduce premature saw wear and failures due to overheating. SST’s solution provided visibility into the real-time operating temperatures of gang saw blades where no information was available before.

Analysis of the data also allowed customers to reduce the amount of water and oil mixture used to cool saw blades, in some cases by as much as 66%, resulting in significant reduction in the mill’s environmental impact.

"We are excited by the unique solution that we have developed with Precision to deliver tangible and actionable data to help sawmills make better informed operational and maintenance decision.” said Christopher Chong, President & CEO of SST Wireless Inc. "Precision brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and customer reach in this important industry that will ensure successful outcomes."

Under the partnership agreement, SST has appointed Precision as the exclusive partner for its temperature sensors for use in saw guides in Canada, United States and Australasia. Precision will also market SST’s Anvil sensor gateways that seamlessly integrate to the customers’ control & automation environments with optional cloud-based monitoring services on SST’s ECMDash platform.

“It has been a pleasure working with the team at SST Wireless to develop the version of the sensor that perfectly fits our requirements.” said Josh Bergen, President of Precision Machinery. “After a year of testing to validate the technology in the demanding application on gang saws, we are confident that our collaboration will deliver measurable return on investment to our customers and channel partners.”

About Precision Machinery.

Precision Machinery is a fully automated CNC manufacturing facility that produces high tolerance components and equipment for the sawmill sector. Their customer focused approach to development has made them an industry recognized name across North America and Australasia. From initial concept to the final product, Precision’s in-house design team, machinists, technicians and quality control staff allows them to provide quality products that are second to none. For more information, please visit www.pgmr.ca

About SST Wireless

SST Wireless Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes wireless sensor technologies to help customers increase safety, conserve energy, and reduce operational downtime of vehicles and equipment. The company’s products are the result of years of research, development and testing in the field. Even in the most extreme conditions, our products are built to deliver. SST’s wireless sensors monitor temperature, pressure, humidity, and vibration for industries including transportation, mining, forestry, and manufacturing, to ensure safety and to prevent equipment damage and accidents. For more information, please visit www.sstwireless.com.

