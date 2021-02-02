Volunteers of America Wins Top 10 International Marketer Award at OnCon Icon Awards
Sole social services organization to win in top 10
Other top 10 winners included Pfizer, Hershey, Coca-Cola, Marriott, CVS/Aetna, Walt Disney Company, and the University of Notre Dame. IBM was named Top Marketer of the Year.
— Sean Tomarelli, founder & CEO OnConferences
The award was specifically given to Volunteers of America’s SVP of Communications and Marketing Brian Gavin for his work in leading his team to promote moral injury, digital brand and fundraising campaigns, the organization’s 125th anniversary, affordable housing, and the organization’s response to its affiliates across the U.S. in communicating key messages to its frontline workers to educate and boost employee morale during COVID-19.
The OnCon Icon Awards are presented by OnConferences, an organization that provides a platform for Fortune 500, top learning institutions, and others to network and share ideas in the areas of marketing, human resources and legal, through scheduled forums and conferences. The annual marketing awards are selected by peers in the marketing community, with criteria based on those who have:
• Made a considerable impact on their organization and/or previous organizations.
• Made strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership.
• Innovated in their role/career.
• Exhibited exceptional leadership.
“I am so thrilled to receive this award on behalf of my team at Volunteers of America,” said Gavin. “Given the COVID-19 challenges this year, they have worked so hard to ensure that our affiliates across the country have the support they need in working on the frontlines during the pandemic. They’ve also assisted in the promotion of many of Volunteers of America’s top national programs including moral injury, affordable housing and our prep work in celebrating our 125th anniversary this year, and all of our digital brand and fundraising campaigns.”
The awards were held virtually on January 20.
About Volunteers of America
Volunteers of America is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need live healthy, safe and productive lives. Since 1896, our ministry of service has supported and empowered America’s most vulnerable groups, including veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, those recovering from addictions and many others. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and health care, Volunteers of America helps more than 1.5 million people in over 400 communities. Our work touches the mind, body, heart and ultimately the spirit of those we serve, integrating our deep compassion with highly effective programs and services. Learn more at www.voa.org.
