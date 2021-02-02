Breeze Airways Takes Delivery of First Embraer E190 Aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breeze Airways, a new airline start-up from JetBlue founder David Neeleman has taken delivery of its first of 15 aircraft on lease from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). The E190 (MSN 19000070) represents a significant vote of confidence in the E190 and in NAC’s TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement with GE for the CF34-10E engine.
NAC is delighted to begin this new partnership with Breeze, and to continuing its long-standing relationship with veteran aviation entrepreneur Neeleman who has a proven track record of success.
Breeze is Mr Neeleman’s fifth airline start-up after his four successful new entrants Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue, and Azul.
US-based Breeze is dedicated to making the world of travel simple, affordable, friendly, and convenient. Breeze’s initial markets will be mid-sized U.S. city pairs that currently have no nonstop service. The airline start-up plans to connect these cities with low-fare, high-quality nonstop flights, with new consumer technology innovations, improving the flying experience while saving travelers both time and money.
Jim Murphy, CCO, commented: “This announcement coincides with significant interest in the E190 worldwide. Regional aircraft like the E190 were the first to be returned to service as they are ideally suited to serve post COVID demand. This aircraft type is once again experiencing a resurgence as it allows airlines to continue to profitably service all of their pre-COVID markets and retain pre-COVID frequency. The Breeze team has vast experience with the E-Jet family, and we are excited to work with them as they begin their new airline with the E190, an aircraft type ideally suited to their exciting new network.”
David Neeleman said “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership with Nordic Aviation Capital and to take delivery of our first Embraer E190 from NAC. We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship together as well as the next 14 aircrafft.”
About Nordic Aviation Capital:
NAC is the industry’s leading regional aircraft lessor serving approximately 75 airline customers in over 50 countries. NAC’s current fleet of almost 500 aircraft includes ATR 42, ATR 72, De Havilland Dash 8, Mitsubishi CRJ900/1000, Airbus A220 and Embraer E-Jet family aircraft. For additional information, please visit us at www.nac.dk
About Breeze Airways:
Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is a new ultra-low-cost airline start-up scheduled for take-off in 2021. Breeze plans to offer point-to-point flights from smaller secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. Breeze’s team is a group of aviation experts and fanatics, working day and night to build the world’s nicest airline for their guests. Breeze’s mission is to make the world of travel simple, affordable, and convenient. Breeze seeks to improve the guest travel experience using technology, ingenuity and kindness. For more information, please visit: www.flybreeze.com
Media Contacts:
Jim Murphy
Chief Commercial Officer, NAC
+353 6143-2400
marketing@nac.dk
Gareth Edmondson-Jones
