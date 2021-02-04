VisibilityOne Releases Zoom User Desktop Monitoring Plug-In
IT support can now illuminate the entire end-user experience for zoom meetings and USB connected devices with VisibilityOne's patented monitoring solution.
With VisibilityOne’s cloud-based proactive monitoring platform, IT can take control and support its user base whether on-premise or remote.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the arrival of VisibilityOne's zoom desktop monitoring plug-in, remote users are no longer lost in the dark. IT support can now illuminate the entire end-user experience for zoom meetings and USB connected devices with VisibilityOne's patented monitoring solution. Improve last mile control with live alerts, remote healing, network path view, and testing console. Reduce trouble tickets while ensuring high performance with increased uptime and end-user adoption.
— Jose De La Paz, Co-founder & CEO at VisibilityOne
VisibilityOne - provides real-time monitoring and alerts for the entire UC path!
Stay-At-Home orders are driving skyrocketing use of video conferencing, IT departments are under pressure to ensure meeting continuity, meeting availability, and voice and video quality. Business survival is depending on the performance of these applications.
With VisibilityOne, organizations of all sizes can empower their IT teams with a single, data-rich view of real-time performance and health data across multiple codec vendors, cloud services, IoT, USB devices, and networks. Created by industry vets with over four decades of combined experience, VisibilityOne allows access to actionable insights into video conferencing devices, applications, and the operating environment - a crucial element in unified communications and collaboration (UC&C).
“Our solution prevents unnecessary downtime in video collaboration environments and reduces the engineering costs of supporting the environment,” said Jose De La Paz, Co-founder & CEO at VisibilityOne. “With VisibilityOne’s cloud-based proactive monitoring platform, IT can take control and support its user base whether on-premise or remote.”
Not only is VisibilityOne’s monitoring technology cost-effective, but it also doesn’t require existing video infrastructure; setup is simple and does not require advanced training or robust IT support. In fact, minimal UC&C knowledge is needed to integrate existing conferencing solutions, notification services as well as IoT and USB devices. In minutes, an IT team can gain access to an end-to-end solution for real-time problem solving, thus allowing for a predictable conferencing experience.
How it works, VisibilityOne Cloud.
Download and install the VisibilityOne Collector, which is currently supported on Microsoft Windows workstation and server operating systems. Clients only need one download per building/location. The VisibilityOne collector securely communicates with existing video conferencing equipment to gather and consolidate data. The data is then securely delivered to VisibilityOne’s cloud service and displayed via VisibilityOne’s cloud user dashboard for immediate access.
How it works, VisibilityOne Zoom User Monitoring Desktop Plug-In
After entering Zoom's API credentials into VisibilityOne's dashboard, download and install the VisibilityOne Zoom user monitoring desktop Plug-In onto the user workstation, which is currently supported on Microsoft Windows operating systems. The plug-in communicates with the Zoom user workstation/laptop to gather the health status of connected devices and services. The data is then securely delivered to VisibilityOne’s cloud service and displayed via VisibilityOne’s cloud dashboard for immediate access, allowing IT teams to proactively take action when an issue is detected.
For more information about VisibilityOne, visit www.visibility.one.
About VisibilityOne:
VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, and the operating environment. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UC&C, pinpoint issues, and make decisions quickly, all in a single, data-rich view.
Copyright © 2021 VisibilityOne Corp. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Legal | Partner Page
Von Bedikian
VisibilityOne Corporation
+1 213-204-2488
info@visibility.one
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook