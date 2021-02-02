IBTimes Launches New eMBA Program Ranking
Find the Top eMBA Programs in the countryNEW YORK, NY, USA, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Times (IBTimes), the global news leader that reaches 30 million readers worldwide with business news, information, services and data, is launching a new eMBA program ranking. The rankings show the top schools for Executive MBA programs that business leaders can attend while still working full-time.
“One of the key criteria used in International Business Times’ ranking of Executive MBA programs in the U.S. is the number of enrollments, which in other words shows the popularity of a college among the people it matters most to: its consumers — the students,” said a spokesperson for IBTimes. “This approach offers us a realistic way to look at school rankings along with the other parameters that are usually factored in. College Revenue is another indication of real value as it takes into account the price a college commands for its courses and the duration of its courses.”
Together, these two ranking factors of enrollment and revenue give IBT’s EMBA rankings a real-world anchor over and above the many other factors that are usually highlighted in such rankings. The IBTimes rankings also go beyond those two ranking factors and look forward into the future, factoring in the needs of a changing society and business.
Business schools have shifted perspective and are now focused on attracting professionals from different ethnic groups and different industry and market experiences, the ranking system and criteria to determine the top eMBA programs must shift with this new perspective.
Gender diversity is another factor that the IBTimes looks at when determining rankings that is often overlooked. The Executive MBA Council's research has showed that female enrollment in eMBA programs in 2020 reached 32%, its higher ever, up from 29.7% in 2016. That means close to one in three new enrollments in eMBA programs is a woman, making gender diversity a key criterion in the ranking of such programs.
The number of international students opting for an E-MBA in the U.S. has been growing over the years owing to global recognition of colleges in US. Cultural diversity is a criterion in the IBTimes program rankings. Industry diversity is also a criterion to make the top of the list. A majority of professionals opting for an E-MBA belong to the IT, Healthcare, Financial Services and Consulting industry, followed by Construction, Manufacturing and other industries.
