Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,225 in the last 365 days.

GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND ACTOR CHRIS PRATT AWARD NEARLY $650,000 AFTER SUCCESSFUL FEED THY NEIGHBOR INITIATIVE TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Feed Thy Neighbor is Made Possible by The Hunger Site and 12 Tomatoes

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities and actor Chris Pratt award nearly $650,000 after successful Feed Thy Neighbor initiative to combat food insecurity across the U.S. that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hunger Site by GreaterGood and 12 Tomatoes covered all credit card processing fees so that 100% of every dollar given helps, and Greater Good Charities granted out 100% of the funding received.

“Feed Thy Neighbor was created as a result of the dual crisis effecting those trying to battle food insecurity that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “First there is a meal shortage for food banks serving our most vulnerable; meanwhile, these same frontline groups are experiencing a decline in donations.”

Feed Thy Neighbor was conceptualized by Chris Pratt and made possible by The Hunger Site by GreaterGood, 12 Tomatoes, and Greater Good Charities. Pratt donated $100,000 in matching funds and encouraged people to donate for a chance to meet him via Zoom as well as hosted a star-studded New Year’s Eve Instagram Live that included Robert Downey Jr., Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Foxx and Bryce Dallas Howard.

“One in four kids in America this year may not know where their next meal is coming from,” said actor Chris Pratt.“ The need is real. People are in pain.”

Half of all donations received from the Feed Thy Neighbor campaign went to Feeding America® to help address the meal shortage that is hitting our nation’s food banks. The other half are provided as cash grants to front line hunger relief organizations in areas hardest hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to ensure they are able to sustain their operations to help people who need it most.

To see a complete list of grant recipients from Feed Thy Neighbor, visit: https://feedthyneighbor.greatergood.com
                                                                        # # #

About Greater Good Charities
Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About GreaterGood.com
GreaterGood® is a suite of charitable sites that launched in 1999 with The Hunger Site. It has since grown significantly to become a powerful fund-raising vehicle for worthy causes in the U.S. and around the world. GreaterGood.com empowers people to affect positive change by making ordinary online actions extraordinary. Since 1999 GreaterGood has proudly funded more than $60 million in charitable donations to causes that help people, pets, and the planet.


Greater Good Charities
press@greatergood.org

You just read:

GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND ACTOR CHRIS PRATT AWARD NEARLY $650,000 AFTER SUCCESSFUL FEED THY NEIGHBOR INITIATIVE TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.