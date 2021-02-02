GREATER GOOD CHARITIES AND ACTOR CHRIS PRATT AWARD NEARLY $650,000 AFTER SUCCESSFUL FEED THY NEIGHBOR INITIATIVE TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Feed Thy Neighbor is Made Possible by The Hunger Site and 12 Tomatoes

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities and actor Chris Pratt award nearly $650,000 after successful Feed Thy Neighbor initiative to combat food insecurity across the U.S. that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hunger Site by GreaterGood and 12 Tomatoes covered all credit card processing fees so that 100% of every dollar given helps, and Greater Good Charities granted out 100% of the funding received.

“Feed Thy Neighbor was created as a result of the dual crisis effecting those trying to battle food insecurity that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “First there is a meal shortage for food banks serving our most vulnerable; meanwhile, these same frontline groups are experiencing a decline in donations.”

Feed Thy Neighbor was conceptualized by Chris Pratt and made possible by The Hunger Site by GreaterGood, 12 Tomatoes, and Greater Good Charities. Pratt donated $100,000 in matching funds and encouraged people to donate for a chance to meet him via Zoom as well as hosted a star-studded New Year’s Eve Instagram Live that included Robert Downey Jr., Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Foxx and Bryce Dallas Howard.

“One in four kids in America this year may not know where their next meal is coming from,” said actor Chris Pratt.“ The need is real. People are in pain.”

Half of all donations received from the Feed Thy Neighbor campaign went to Feeding America® to help address the meal shortage that is hitting our nation’s food banks. The other half are provided as cash grants to front line hunger relief organizations in areas hardest hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to ensure they are able to sustain their operations to help people who need it most.

To see a complete list of grant recipients from Feed Thy Neighbor, visit: https://feedthyneighbor.greatergood.com

# # #

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About GreaterGood.com

GreaterGood® is a suite of charitable sites that launched in 1999 with The Hunger Site. It has since grown significantly to become a powerful fund-raising vehicle for worthy causes in the U.S. and around the world. GreaterGood.com empowers people to affect positive change by making ordinary online actions extraordinary. Since 1999 GreaterGood has proudly funded more than $60 million in charitable donations to causes that help people, pets, and the planet.

Greater Good Charities press@greatergood.org