Demand in North America Frozen Bakery Products Market Size & Share Will Grow to USD 12,960 Million By 2026, Says Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the North America Frozen Bakery Products Market in 2019 was approximately USD 9,070 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 12,960 Million by 2026. Top market players are Europastry SA, Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Flower Foods Inc., ARYZTA, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V, Associated British Foods PLC and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “North America Frozen Bakery Products Market By Source (Wheat, Rye, Barley, Corn, and Others), By Product Type (Cakes and Pastries, Bread, Donuts & Pies, Pizza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Bakery Stores, Food Service & Hospitality, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the North America Frozen Bakery Products Market was estimated at USD 9,070 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12,960 Million by 2026. The North America Frozen Bakery Products Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026”.

The trend for frozen bakery products among North Americans is propelling considerably with time. This product segment is driving the regional food industry at a substantial rate. Currently, Americans and Canadians prefer baked ready-to-eat products such as cakes, cookies, donuts, and snacks owing to their tight schedules and hectic lifestyles. Moreover, frozen and refrigerated dough products are the principal ingredient used in producing institutional foods such as pizza.

Request Your Free Sample Report of North America Frozen Bakery Products Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/north-america-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-source

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Frozen Bakery Products Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Frozen Bakery Products Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Frozen Bakery Products Market?

4) What will be the future market of Frozen Bakery Products Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/north-america-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-source



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

KEY MARKET DRIVERS:

A significant shift to convenience foods eventually raises the demand for frozen bakery products in North America

As per the survey conducted by the University of Texas, 1 out of 5 Americans prefers eating in cars owing to a hectic schedule throughout the day. This is one of the key causes behind the incorporation of more processed and convenience foods in their diet. Even in the packaged processed foods, the people go with the refrigerated and frozen processed foods owing to the excellent taste preservation and prolonged shelf life. These aspects eventually bolster the regional frozen bakery products market. The rapidly expanding restaurant chains in the region, particularly in the US, are also one of the key factors that are thriving the convenience food trend in the region, which in turn fuels the frozen bakery products market.

Growing awareness for a nutritious diet

Food nutrition, packaging, and safety are the three major sectors in the food industry that are growing tremendously. Several frozen bakery product manufacturers and suppliers have been trying to implement food fortification strategies to sustain the nutritional value of the bakery products for longer periods to attract customers, thereby pushing the segment in the overall food industry.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players driving the North America frozen bakery products market are Europastry SA, Alpha Baking Co. Inc., Flower Foods Inc., ARYZTA, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V, Associated British Foods PLC, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Lantmannen Unibake UK Ltd., Canada Bread Company Ltd., and General Mills Inc., among others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/north-america-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-source

DOMINATING CATEGORIES IN THE NORTH AMERICA FROZEN BAKERY PRODUCTS MARKET:

“Bread” category under the product segment is dominating in the market

As bread is the primary food item in the meal of almost all Americans, so it accounts for around one-third of the regional market share. With the growing shift to convenience foods, the demand for frozen bread products across the region is increasing at a considerable rate. Product portfolio expansion with the strategic launch of customized bakery products such as corn syrup with high fiber and less sodium & fructose content is likely to augment the customer base and eventually propels the regional market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/north-america-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-source

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the North America frozen bakery products market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the North America frozen bakery products market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the North America frozen bakery products industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of source, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/north-america-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-source

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The U.S. dominates the regional market by capturing more than half of the market share

The rapidly altering lifestyles and the relatively higher disposable incomes in the country are the two key factors that have pushed the country to the dominating position in terms of revenue generation. Moreover, the U.S. frozen bakery products market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period within the region.

In December 2018, Georgia-based packed bakery products manufacturer & distributor, Flowers Foods Inc. Procured a gluten-free baked products manufacturer and supplier, Canyon Bakehouse LLC. At present, the Johnstown-based company serves as an independent arm of the parent industry.

Browse the full “North America Frozen Bakery Products Market By Source (Wheat, Rye, Barley, Corn, and Others), By Product Type (Cakes and Pastries, Bread, Donuts & Pies, Pizza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Bakery Stores, Food Service & Hospitality, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/north-america-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-source

North America frozen bakery products market is segmented as:

North America Frozen Bakery Products Market: Source Segmentation Analysis

Wheat

Rye

Barley

Corn

Others

North America Frozen Bakery Products Market: Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Cakes and Pastries

Bread

Donuts & Pies

Pizza

Others

North America Frozen Bakery Products Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Bakery Stores

Food Service & Hospitality

Others

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Browse Our Blog: https://newssarasota.com

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com