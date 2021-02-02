Organic Food And Beverages Market Size Estimated to Reach a Value of USD 620.00 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Organic Food And Beverages Market in 2019 was approximately USD 220.00 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% and is anticipated to reach around USD 620.00 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Amy's Kitchen Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Private Label Companies, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Organic Food And Beverages Market By Organic Food (Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry, Organic Dairy Products, and Organic Frozen & Processed Foods), By Organic Beverages (Organic Non-Dairy Products, Organic Coffee & Tea, Organic Beer & Wine, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Internet Retailing, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Organic Food And Beverages Market was estimated at USD 220.00 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 620.00 Billion by 2026. The global Organic Food And Beverages Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2019 to 2026”.

In today's world where everything is driven by the new state-of-the-art technologies, farmers are reverting back to age-old farming activities on this planet for the greater good of humanity. A new generation of health-conscious customers, increasingly mindful of the adverse effects of pesticides and other contaminants in food, has necessitated this, farmers are now reverting to age-old agricultural methods to grow which is known as organic food. This agricultural norm is governed by the government department of different countries, which also includes guidelines for governing food which animal care cultivation. The use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, synthetic chemicals, and growth hormones in the processing of organic foods and beverages is not permitted or only partially permitted. In addition, organic foods and beverages provide significant advantages over regular diets, such as nutritional benefits, free of toxic additives, and more.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Organic Food And Beverages Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/organic-food-and-beverages-market-by-organic-food-1322

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Organic Food And Beverages Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Organic Food And Beverages Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Organic Food And Beverages Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Organic Food And Beverages Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/organic-food-and-beverages-market-by-organic-food-1322



(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food and beverages and its widespread use in the food & beverage industry is one of the most key factors driving the growth of the global organic food and beverages market. The global organic food and beverages market is expected to grow owing to the in-demand for the rising demand wellness industry. People's diet has contributed to numerous illnesses across the world, like obesity, blood pressure, and diabetes, which have raised the rate of organic food consumption. The rise in the number of supermarkets, department shops, and grocery stores has also catalyzed the development of the global organic food and beverage industry as they showcase the items and some have reserved a separate segment for organic food at their outlets. It has elevated the demand for organic food and beverages and an extensive focus on research and development by key players. The growing number of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global organic food and beverages market within the forecast period. The high price and low shelf life of organic food and beverages may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development, innovative activities in the technology of organic food and beverages, and increased investment in organic food and beverages products are anticipated to open new avenues for the organic food and beverages market in the near future.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the market include Amy's Kitchen Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Private Label Companies, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Everest, Cargill, Inc., United Natural Foods Incorporated, Danone, Dean Foods Company, Starbucks Corporation, Cargill, Inc., Kraft Heinz Co., Kellogg Co., ConAgra Brand, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, The J. M. Smucker Co., Dole Food Company, Inc., Horizon Organic, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Eden Foods Inc, among others.

To know an additional revised 2020 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/organic-food-and-beverages-market-by-organic-food-1322

The global organic food and beverages market is mainly bifurcated into organic food, organic beverages, and distribution channel. By organic food, the global market is bifurcated as organic meat, organic fruits & vegetables, organic dairy products, fish & poultry, organic frozen & processed foods, and others. On the basis of organic beverages, the global market is classified as organic coffee & tea, organic non-dairy products, organic beer & wine, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global organic food and beverages market is classified as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, internet retailing, and others. In addition, research and development, high levels of marketing support, and innovative product launches are propelling the organic food and beverages demand. In recent years, the rise in technological development and the increase in soil adaptability to organic farming have predicted the reduction in the cost of organic food and beverages in the near future.

The report study includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the organic food and beverages sector. Key strategic developments in the organic food and beverages market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the organic food and beverages market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/organic-food-and-beverages-market-by-organic-food-1322

The global organic food and beverages market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. A massive rise in the demand for organic food and beverages in the food & beverage industry sectors is likely to act as a key driver of the global organic food and beverages market.

The organic food and beverages market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the organic food and beverages industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of a different type, and application, and region. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the organic food and beverages industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the organic food and beverages industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/organic-food-and-beverages-market-by-organic-food-1322

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The organic food and beverages market is segmented based on organic food, organic beverages, and distribution channel. On the basis of organic food segmentation, the market is classified into organic fruits & vegetables, organic meat, fish & poultry, organic dairy products, organic frozen & processed foods, and others. On the basis of organic beverages segmentation, the market is classified into organic non-dairy products, organic coffee & tea, organic beer & wine, and others. On the basis of distribution channel segmentation, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, internet retailing, and others.

On the basis of region the organic food and beverages market is segmented into, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the North American region dominates the organic food and beverages market among all the regions followed by Europe in terms of value.

Browse the full “Organic Food And Beverages Market By Organic Food (Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry, Organic Dairy Products, and Organic Frozen & Processed Foods), By Organic Beverages (Organic Non-Dairy Products, Organic Coffee & Tea, Organic Beer & Wine, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Internet Retailing, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/organic-food-and-beverages-market-by-organic-food-1322

This report segments the global organic food and beverages market as follows:

Global Organic Food And Beverages Market: Organic Food Analysis

Organic Fruits & Vegetables

Organic Meat

Fish & Poultry

Organic Dairy Products

Organic Frozen & Processed Foods

Others

Global Organic Food And Beverages Market: Organic Beverages Analysis

Organic Non-Dairy Products

Organic Coffee & Tea

Organic Beer & Wine

Others

Global Organic Food And Beverages Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Internet Retailing

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the China organic food and beverages market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 17.0%

North America is the biggest organic food generating income producer. It is a mature economy with strong buying power on the part of customers. Consumer product recognition pushes the industry with a CAGR of over 14.0%

The Asian market has large imports of refined organic foods and drinks from the European and North American developed countries.

The increasing demand for organic food and beverages from various sectors in China is supposed to display the highest growth in the regional market as it is one of the developed economies.

Based on the study results, relative to the other products, the fruit and vegetable sector has been the primary contributor to the global organic food industry. The growth of organic fruits and vegetables means that they provide more valuable nutrients, such as antioxidants, are young, and use environmentally sustainable farming methods relative to their conventional counterpoints

Innovation in organic food and beverages is supposed to fuel market growth. The companies are supposed to invest in R&D to innovate the better product. Product invention will open new opportunities for organic food and beverages thus are expected to propel the product demand in the upcoming years.

Related Reports:

Sustainable Palm Oil Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-sustainable-palm-oil-market-by-type-palm

Frozen Bakery Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/north-america-frozen-bakery-products-market-by-source

Hemp Juice Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hemp-juice-market-by-type-organic-and-conventional

Gluten Free Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/gluten-free-products-market-by-product-bakery-products

Whipped Topping Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/whipped-topping-market-by-type-100-dairy-dairy

Batter & Breader Premixes Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-batter-breader-premixes-market-by-batter-type-587

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com