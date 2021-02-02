ScottsMiracle-Gro Unveils Bright and Sunny Super Bowl Spot to Inspire Consumers to ‘Keep Growing’

The star-studded 45-second commercial, set in the ultimate backyard, features beloved celebrities enjoying their favorite outdoor activities

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s playing catch with the kids, learning to garden, connecting with neighbors, or just sitting back and relaxing, we’re enjoying our outdoor spaces like never before. On the heels of a surge in lawn and garden care that drove more than 25 million new consumers to the category in the past year, ScottsMiracle-Gro today unveils its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. The spot, which will run during the second quarter, highlights those special outdoor moments we’ve all grown to love and appreciate and features celebrity cameos from John Travolta and his daughter, Ella; Martha Stewart; actor Leslie David Baker; NASCAR driver Kyle Busch; actor Carl Weathers; and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell.



The upbeat and optimistic ad encourages gardeners—both new and experienced—to “Keep Growing” with the chance to win the lawn and garden of their dreams. Forty-two lucky winners (one for each day between the game and the first day of spring) will receive $15,000 and a personalized consultation with a lawn and garden expert. Consumers can learn more and enter the Scotts and Miracle-Gro Dream Lawn and Garden Giveaway by visiting keepgrowingtoday.com or texting 833-835-3535 to be sent a link to the entry page.

“With the unparalleled passion and enthusiasm we’re seeing around lawn and garden care, particularly among new Millennial homeowners, it seemed only fitting to kick off our busy spring season under the bright lights of Super Bowl LV,” said Josh Peoples, chief marketing officer, ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Our backyards have always offered us an accessible, yet meaningful connection to the outdoors and with this giveaway, we’re giving even more people an opportunity to experience all that the outdoors has to offer, right in their own backyards.”

The fun and witty spot—created in partnership with creative agency VaynerMedia—highlights the many ways our backyards play an important role in our lives. The commercial also introduces a new spokesperson, Pete, a lawn and garden expert, who strolls through a colorful backyard backdrop, stopping to engage with celebrity talent as they enjoy the outdoor space in their own unique ways. John Travolta captures a dance video with his daughter, Ella; Martha Stewart tends to the vegetable garden; Kyle Busch trades a race car for a ride-on mower; Carl Weathers chips golf balls; Emma Lovewell sneaks in a core workout; and Leslie David Baker fires up the grill.

“The idea behind this Super Bowl campaign is a continuation of what we’ve been doing for our brands over the last year—building relationships with new consumers who have entered the category,” said John Sass, vice president of advertising at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “We’re meeting them where they are, from TikTok to Instagram to the Super Bowl, with breakthrough and dynamic creative ideas that we’ve crafted with our partners at VaynerMedia.”

The Super Bowl commercial marks the launch of ScottsMiracle-Gro’s biggest marketing push with a fully integrated eight-week program leading up to the first day of spring. The campaign includes a multiplatform approach across channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and OTT, and will utilize a volume of content to engage consumers and drive further awareness for the brands.

The 45-second Super Bowl spot was directed by Martin Granger, one of the most sought-after comedic TV commercial directors in the world. He’s directed award-winning campaigns for Progressive, Bud Light, and Skittles, among others.

To view the ScottsMiracle-Gro Super Bowl LV ad, please click here .

About the Dream Lawn and Garden Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void outside the US and where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., who are at least 18 years old as of date of entry. Sweepstakes Period begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 1/27/21 ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 3/20/21. Lawn and garden of your dreams awarded in the form of a $15,000 Sponsor-selected stored-value Card. For complete Official Rules and eligibility, terms and privacy notice, visit KeepGrowingToday.com. Sponsor: The Scotts Company LLC. Msg & Data Rates May Apply.

Official Rules: https://keepgrowingtoday.com/rules

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

