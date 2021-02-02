Coherus BioSciences to Receive $50 million Strategic Investment from Immuno-Oncology Partner Junshi Biosciences

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A day after announcing their new immuno-oncology collaboration, Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) (“Coherus”) announced that Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) (“Junshi Biosciences”) intends to make a strategic investment of $50 million in Coherus pursuant to the terms of the definitive stock purchase agreement.



“We view our collaboration with Coherus as a strategic long-term partnership for the development and commercialization of toripalimab and promising PD-1 combination candidates,” said Dr. Ning LI, CEO of Junshi Biosciences. “We wanted to invest in Coherus so we could share our future growth together and mutual success with these programs.”

“We appreciate this vote of confidence and commitment in Coherus, and we are pleased to have Junshi Biosciences as a partner and now also as a shareholder,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus.

Closing of the strategic investment is subject to obtaining requisite market and securities authorities approvals and to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HK: 1877; SH: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. The company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 27 innovative drug candidates and two biosimilars, with five therapeutic focus areas covering cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, neurological, and infectious diseases. Junshi Biosciences was the first Chinese pharmaceutical company that obtained marketing approval for an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China.

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

On February 1, 2021, Coherus and Junshi Biosciences announced a collaboration in which Coherus would in-license toripalimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada.

