HUMBL Financial™ Launches BLOCK ETX Products in Over 100 Countries

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the product launch of its BLOCK Exchange Traded Index (ETXs) lineup in over one hundred countries across North America, Latin America, Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean.



The initial BLOCK ETXs include the: BLOCK 3, BLOCK 5, BLOCK 10, BLOCK Government, BLOCK Platform, BLOCK Global Enterprise, BLOCK RSI Fractals, BLOCK MACD & VI, and BLOCK Oscillators.

The BLOCK ETX lines were created by HUMBL Financial to give retail investors access to “one-click” software services on the new digital asset trading markets. The BLOCK ETXs track three different vertical themes: Index, Active and Thematic strategies, allowing customers simplified portfolio exposure to new blockchain trading markets.

“If you look at investing in Mutual Funds and ETFs over the last century, multi-asset baskets have traditionally been an easy way for customers to buy and hold over the long-term,” said Calvin Weight, Chief Market Strategist at HUMBL Financial. “BLOCK ETXs deliver new technologies in a proven format, for the blockchain trading markets, and other asset classes over time.”

These BLOCK ETXs are not intended to be investment services or advice but rather, are completely non-custodial, algorithmically driven financial technology services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own exchange accounts.

“Our long-term mission at HUMBL is to develop a Web 3 platform that will allow you to invest, trade, track and pay in more synthetic ways on the blockchain,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “The BLOCK ETXs are a critical step in that journey and will expand across multiple asset types in the coming year.”

HUMBL Financial is also open to the licensing of BLOCK Indexes and BLOCK ETXs to major, global financial institutions that may want to expand their digital asset offerings for customers immediately.

HUMBL Financial products are now available to customers in Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Benin, Bermuda, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Chile, Columbia, Comoros, Cook Islands, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Falkland Islands Malvinas, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Holy See Vatican City, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Korea (South), Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Niue, Norfolk Island, Norway, Oman, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Pitcairn, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russian Federation, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Swaziland, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vietnam, British Virgin Islands, Wallis and Futuna and Zambia.

These services are not being offered or marketed to customers in the United States and are not to be used as investment advice. Trading or investing in financial instruments, digital assets or commodities is risky and can result in the loss of your entire deposit.

The above list is subject to change at any time. For more information, please visit: www.humblpay.com/financial-research

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy. Its core product lines are the HUMBL® Mobile App, HUMBL Marketplace and HUMBL Financial, which are being architected to work seamlessly across one HUMBL platform for consumers and merchants.

The HUMBL Mobile App and HUMBL Web Platform will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into reduced clicks for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers such as Zelle® and Venmo®.

HUMBL Financial products are not currently available to customers in the United States, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Congo Democratic Republic of the Cote d'Ivoire, Crimean Region, Cuba, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Iran, Iraq, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Libya, Maldives, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Panama, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, Vanuatu, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen, Zimbabwe and any person with economic sanctions against them by the US Federal Government. (This list is subject to change).

Legal Disclaimers

HUMBL Financial is not a broker dealer, transactional intermediary, counterparty or investment advisor. HUMBL Financial is not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an Investment Advisor. HUMBL Financial does not provide investment or trading advice and nothing stated here is to be construed as investment advice. Any investment decision a user of the HUMBL Financial platform may make is solely at his or her own discretion and risk.

Trading in financial instruments is risky and can result in losses greater than the trader’s initial deposit. Hypothetical back-testing and real-time track records should not be relied upon in predicting future performance. HUMBL Financial™ and its agents, brokers, affiliates or employees do not prepare and cannot be responsible for data and data compilation contained in or derived from back-testing and simulation features.

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

