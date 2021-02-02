Global Trends in Condom Market Share to Surpass Over USD 8.6 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Condom Market in 2019 was approximately USD 4.9 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8.6 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Okamoto Industries, Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Mankind Pharma, FUJILATEX and others.

A condom is a kind of contraceptive or sheath-shaped barrier device used by both men and women. Condoms are majorly used among the men population. The condom is used to help avoid any chances of pregnancy and also to prevent diseases such as HIV, STDs, etc.

Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV/AIDS is expected to augment the global Condom market growth. Furthermore, the high number of pregnant women infected with syphilis increases the chances of harmful births, thereby encouraging the sales of condoms across the globe. Moreover, the growing popularity of condoms among contraceptives and its low prices plus convenience will steer the growth of the condom market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives working toward spreading awareness about the use of a condom to prevent STDs and other infections is projected to surge the market growth. However, the increasing cases of allergies and other side effects coupled with the social stigma associated with the use of a condom will hamper the global Condom market growth to a great extent during the forecast timeline. Increasing the use of condoms by young couples, sex workers, and the LGBTQ community will also upsurge the Condom market growth.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in the global Condom market include Okamoto Industries, Church & Dwight, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Mankind Pharma, FUJILATEX, Veru, Mayer, Karex Berhad, and Cupid Limited.

Market Segment Dominance:

Natural condom is expected to exhibit the majority of the market share during the forecast period

Natural condoms held the largest market share in 2018. The natural condom market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the demand for natural products to avoid side effects related to synthetic products. In addition to this, the cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and stretchability of natural condoms make it a very popular product across the globe.

Male condom exhibits the highest market share value

The growing demand for male condoms across the globe owing to the socializing, partying, open-mindedness, and presence of manufacturers is estimated to proliferate the Condom market growth. Furthermore, the high vigorousness among males, easy availability, and rising awareness contribute to market growth. The low costs, easy use, and variety I the male condom will supplement the male condom growth in the forecast timeframe.

The institutional category accounts for the major market share in the market

Institutional sector holds the majority of the market share in the global condom market trends owing to the increasing sales of condoms by the public & private organizations, government, and NGOs for an either free or subsidized cost. The growing popularity of institutional purchase in underdeveloped and emerging countries coupled with rising government initiatives to lower HIV/AIDS related mortality rates will have a positive influence on the market growth.

Online category is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global Condom market

Online category exhibits the highest growth owing to the hesitation among consumers to purchase the product from offline channels. Furthermore, the convenience, discount offers, and availability of condoms of various flavors and types will stimulate the global Condom market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, augmenting digital literacy and Internet accessibility will have a positive influence on the Condom market growth.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global Condom market

The increasing demand for condoms in the U.S. owing to the growing trend of family planning and prevention of sexually transmitted illness is projected to fuel the North America Condom market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising awareness about the use of condoms, educational programs, and increasing disposable income is anticipated to augment the market growth. The presence of wellness stores and growing online sales will proliferate the growth of the Condom market in the next few years.

Browse the full “Condom Market By Type (Natural Condom and Synthetic Condoms), By Product (Male Condom and Female Condom), By Sector (Institutional and Non-Institutional), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Online, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-condom-market-by-type-natural-condom-and-1013

This report segments the global Condom market as follows:

Global Condom Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Natural Condom

Latex

Lambskin

Synthetic Condom

Polyurethane

Polyisoprene

Nitrile

Global Condom Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Male Condom

Female Condom

Global Condom Market: Sector Segmentation Analysis

Institutional

Non-Institutional

Global Condom Market: Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Retail

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online

Others

