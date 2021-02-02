Global Hospital Bed Management Market Size-Forecasts to 2026
As per the research conducted by GME, the Hospital Bed Management Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.5 percent from 2021 to 2026. The market will grow exponentially owing to major driving factors such as the rising need for automation in hospital management especially patient registration and bed management, rising prevalence of COVID-19 patients who require life-support or critical bed in intensive care units across the globe, increasing demand for patient-centric healthcare service in urban hospitals, and high prevalence of infections and diseases that require more than 1-day bed allotment in hospitals.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Hospital Bed Management Market - Forecast to 2026"
By Type of Subscription (Monthly and Annual Subscription) By Deployment (On-Premise Based, and Cloud-Based), By Type of Bed (Acute Care Bed, Critical Care Bed and Long-Term Care Bed), By Application (Multi-Specialty Hospitals and Independent & Private Clinics), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, CSA, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa); End-User Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, and Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
- Owing to increasing patient admission for acute care i.e. admission for 1-3 days in the hospitals, acute care would be the dominant segment in the market.
- The multi-specialty hospitals' segment will pursue the market size with the highest value of CAGR as compared to other smaller clinics and ambulatory care centers.
- The bed management software work in offline mode and hence require payments only for the installation and post-sale service, which is a leading factor for high adoption across the globe
- IMS MAXIMS, ACG Infotech Limited, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Central Square, Uniwide, Cognosys, Hospital Run, Blueberry Health, Wise Technologies, Patient Focus Systems, MocDoc, ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS Pvt. Ltd., Servelec, SYSTEMATIC, Patient Focus Systems, Christie Innomed, OM Infotech Solutions, AIMDek Technologies Private Limited, SoftClinic, and CloudPital among others are the players of the market.
Type of Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Monthly Subscription
- Annual Subscription
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- On-Premise Based
- Cloud-Based
Type of Bed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Acute Care Bed
- Critical Care Bed
- Long-Term Care Bed
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Multi-Specialty Hospitals
- Independent & Private Clinics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
