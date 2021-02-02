Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size & Share Will Reach to USD 90 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Crop Protection Chemicals Market in 2019 was approximately USD 63 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 90 Billion by 2026. Top market players are BASF, Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, Corteva, PI Industries, Cheminova and others.

“According to the research study, the global Crop Protection Chemicals Market was estimated at USD 63 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 90 Billion by 2026. The global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Based on regulatory measures for vigorous farming and farming culture and practices, the agricultural sector has made tremendous progress globally. The greater focus on high crop production to combat food scarcity. The demand for food has prompted agrochemical institutions to improve their products and move to bio-based alternatives by delivering research activities in the sector.

The effect is major in the economies of western countries has propelled the growth of the market owing to technological innovations in the agricultural sector and awareness of farmers for using the crop protection chemicals. This has lead to the production of bio-based chemicals. This awareness of farmers is expected to propel the crop protection chemicals market in the forecasted period.

Top Market Players

The market is consists of a number of small and big players. It is estimated to create intense competition in the market. The key players in the market are, BASF, Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, Corteva, PI Industries, Cheminova, and Hansen.

The market is split such as origin, type, crop type, form, and application. Based on origin, the market is bifurcated as synthetic, and bio-pesticides. Synthetic pesticides are expected to grow at a significant pace owing to their easy availability and quick results. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and others. It is expected that Insecticides projected to create significant demand in the forecasted period owing to their uses for a wide range of crop types. Based on the form market is bifurcated as solid, and liquid. The requirement for the liquid form is estimated to remain higher in the forecasted period. The demand generated by the fruits and vegetables for liquid spraying is estimated to boost the market in the forthcoming time. Based on the application, the market is segmented according to foliar spray, soil treatment, seed treatment, and others. It is expected that the demand from the soil treatment and foliar spray is expected to fetch significant demand in the forecast period.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry. The Crop Protection Chemicals market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Crop Protection Chemicals sector. Key strategic developments in the Crop Protection Chemicals market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Crop Protection Chemicals market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Crop Protection Chemicals market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Crop Protection Chemicals industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Based on the region crop protection chemicals market is split as per North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. It is expected that demand from North America is expected to grow at a significant pace in the forthcoming time followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The demand from the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate. The presence of multinational companies and advancement in the sector is expected to propel the crop protection chemicals market in the region. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are forecasted to have moderate demand in the forecast period.

Browse the full “Crop Protection Chemicals Market By Origin (Synthetic, and Biopesticides) and By Crop Type (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, and Others), and Form (Solid, and Liquid, By Application (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/crop-protection-chemicals-market-by-origin-synthetic-and-1056

This report segments the Crop Protection Chemicals market as follows:

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: By Origin Segmentation Analysis

Synthetic

Biopesticides

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Global Chemicals Market: By Crop Type Segmentation Analysis

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & oilseeds

Others

Global Chemicals Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Solid

Liquid

Global Chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

It was recognized through primary research that the crop protection chemicals market was valued at around USD 63 Billion in 2019.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the crop protection chemicals in the revenue, in 2019.

Based on application-based segmentation the “Foliar spray” category, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019.

Based on the type, the “Insecticides” category, contributing to the largest revenue-generation.

According to our primary respondents, the crop protection chemicals market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 3.3%.

