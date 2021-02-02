Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Investor Call for February 3, 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will host an investor call on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 to review its recent announcement and related investor presentation dated February 1, 2021.



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Standard Time. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

Date: February 3, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3r6rmehh

United States: +1 877-293-5491 (conference ID: 9289141)

International: +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID: 9289141)

About Ferroglobe



Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:



Gaurav Mehta

Executive Vice President - Investor Relations

investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

