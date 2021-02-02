Guggenheim Investments Appoints Former Allianz Global Investments Executive John Andrews, Regional Vice President, Intermediary Distribution

Latest Addition Reflects Growing Demand for Guggenheim’s Mutual Funds

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today announced the appointment of John Andrews, CIMA, as a Regional Vice President. Mr. Andrews will be responsible for Wirehouse and Regional Broker-Dealer sales in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.



The appointment of Mr. Andrews follows the July 2020 promotion of longtime Guggenheim Investments’ senior executive Chris Parisi to Head of Intermediary Distribution and the addition of Annmarie Woods as Regional Vice President for the New Jersey and New York Metro area. All three appointments reflect the continued significant growth in assets of the firm’s actively managed fixed income mutual funds.

“We are pleased to welcome John Andrews to Guggenheim Investments,” said Mr. Parisi. “With our growth in Fixed Income AUM, John’s extensive industry experience and impressive track record will allow us to continue to meet the increasing demand for Guggenheim’s mutual fund offerings.”

Mr. Andrews joins Guggenheim Investments after spending over 13 years at Allianz Global Investors where he served multiple roles, most recently as External Investment Consultant since 2011, overseeing the growth and management of over $1.2 billion in mutual fund and SMA assets throughout Texas and Oklahoma. He joined Allianz Global Investors in 2007 as an internal wholesaler with PIMCO and later became a Retirement Sales Specialist in 2009.

The Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund drew $7.3 Billion in net flows in 2020, bringing total assets to over $24 billion as of December 31, 2020. The fund’s Institutional Class has led all its peers since its November 30, 2011, inception with a 6.39 percent annualized return, making it the top performing fund out of 355 competitors in the Morningstar Intermediate Core-Plus Bond category over that period based on total returni. In 2020, the fund returned 15.2 percent, more than doubling the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which returned 7.5%. Guggenheim’s total fixed income mutual fund assets totaled more than $37 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 46% since the end of 2019.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $246 billionii in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 300+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $310 billioniii in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our products, services, expertise, and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

Media Contact

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Partners

917.703.6368

Gerard.Carney@GuggenheimPartners.com

Average Annual Total Returns (As of 12.31.2020)

Fund 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Since Fund Inception Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratioiiii Inception Date Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund 15.24 % 6.78 % 6.61 % 6.39 % 0.59 % 0.52 % 11/30/2011 Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index 7.51 % 5.34 % 4.44 % 3.5 %

Performance displayed represents past performance which is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate so that when shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than original cost. Total returns reflect the reinvestment of all dividends. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For up-to-date fund performance, including performance current to the most recent month-end, please visit our website at www.GuggenheimInvestments.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income instruments are subject to the possibility that interest rates could rise, causing their values to decline. High yield and unrated debt securities are at a greater risk of default than investment grade bonds and may be less liquid, which may increase volatility. Investors in asset-backed securities, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), generally receive payments that are part interest and part return of principal. These payments may vary based on the rate loans are repaid. Some asset-backed securities may have structures that make their reaction to interest rates and other factors difficult to predict, making their prices volatile and they are subject to liquidity and valuation risk. CLOs bear similar risks to investing in loans directly, such as credit, interest rate, counterparty, prepayment, liquidity, and valuation risks. Loans are often below investment grade, may be unrated, and typically offer a fixed or floating interest rate.

Read a fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com or call 800.820.0888.

_________________________

i As of 12.31.2020, GIBIX was ranked 29 out of 602, 41 out of 543, and 9 out of 464 funds in the Morningstar Core Plus Fixed Income category for 1, 3, and 5-year periods based on total return. ©2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar, nor its content providers, are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

ii Assets under management as of 12.31.2020 and include leverage of $13.7bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

iii Assets under management are as of 12.31.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $70bn.

iiii The advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and expenses through 2.1.2021 to limit the ordinary operating expenses of the fund.

46299



