Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size to Reach USD 2,563.7 Million by 2028 | Global Analysis, CDSS Industry Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2,563.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%, over the forecast period, according to most recent analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for clinical decision support systems can be attributed to increasing focus on minimizing medication errors. Clinical decision support systems are used for various activities comprising diagnostic tests, medication selection, and optimal drug dosage prescription.

Clinical decision support systems are generally integrated into electronic order entry systems to assist in preventing medication errors and various other kinds of errors. Clinical decision support systems recommend default quantity for drug doses, administration routes, and drug dose frequency and provide more intricate drug safety features, including inspection for drug allergies or interaction of two or more prescription drug compounds, thereby preventing both commission and omission errors.

Growing adoption of mHealth solutions is a significant factor driving market growth. mHealth-based clinical decision support systems enable monitoring of patients, symptom fluctuations, or medication adherence to identify the alterations to medication routines. mHealth-based clinical decision support systems enable providing accurate information whenever required within the healthcare processes to optimize the outcome by implementing the best available knowledge as per the requirements of individual patients.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2021, Amalgam Rx, Inc. made an announcement about the acquisition of Avhana Health, a company providing clinical decision support systems.

It has been estimated that imprecise patient care owing to misdiagnosis results in annual expenses in the range of USD 17.00 billion to USD 29.00 billion. Rapid determination of correct drug dosage or diagnosis allows doctors to prescribe appropriate drugs, thus saving unnecessary expenses of medications.

By level of interactivity, active CDSS segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020. Active CDSS delivers information to healthcare providers after comparing existing patient data with the programmed guidelines and protocols by employing a knowledge base and an inference engine, thereby helping clinicians in making better decisions.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases drive the demand for clinical decision support system. Chronic diseases are the leading cause of disability and mortality in the US, as well as the major contributors to annual healthcare cost of USD 3.80 trillion.

Clinical decision support systems market revenue in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to growing geriatric population, increasing investments in HIT (healthcare information technology), and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Major companies operating in the global clinical decision support systems market include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market in terms of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



