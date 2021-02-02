World High Life Subsidiary, Love Hemp, Broadens Exposure with Extensive Product Launch into Popular UK, Ireland Stores

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, have bounded into the new year with a product launch in almost one-thousand Holland & Barrett International retail stores and the company's vast online presence throughout the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. It’s a relationship that adds plenty of exposure to the London-based CBD company as it prepares to parlay what was an extremely successful 2020 campaign into an even stronger year of sales for Love Hemp in 2021.

Love Hemp has successfully launched 10 products, including multiple sprays and capsules, across 880 Holland & Barrett stores throughout the UK and Ireland, and online at https://www.hollandandbarrett.com . The company said that the products it placed with Holland & Barrett “contain a variety of strengths from 600 mg CBD to 3,000 mg CBD to ensure there is something for everyone whether they are a CBD beginner or an experienced consumer.”

Holland & Barrett provides more than 9,000 SKUs to its customers across a wide range of products, including vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty, and food and drink. And with over 145 years of experience in the industry, Holland & Barrett is one of the world’s leading health and wellness retailers and the largest in Europe, making the company an ideal partner for Love Hemp and its efforts to become a worldwide brand.

In addition to retail shelf space and an expansive online presence, this deal presents Love Hemp with the opportunity to showcase its products alongside some of the world’s most famous vitamin, nutrition, and natural beauty brands, including Centrum, Seven Seas, MaxiNutrition, Dr Organic and Bioglan. Love Hemp can now market to and capture a wider audience of shoppers as it continues to spearhead the development of the UK’s leading range of trusted CBD products. All of Love Hemp’s products are certified THC free, third party tested under strict laboratory conditions, and have a guaranteed CBD concentration.

In addition to leading the UK in the development and sales of CBD products, it's important to Love Hemp to educate the consumer on all things CBD. To that end, Love Hemp and Holland & Barrett have implemented a consumer education and awareness program in 400 of Holland & Barrett’s stores to build consumer knowledge around the benefits of CBD.

Love Hemp’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Calamita, said of the opportunity with Holland & Barrett, “This is a significant relationship not only in its scale, but also because Love Hemp and Holland & Barrett have implemented a ground-breaking education and awareness program designed to inform consumers around the benefits of CBD. The opportunity to play such a leadership role in the category is directly aligned with our values. It is important to invest with partners such as Holland & Barrett to increase knowledge and confidence for consumers so that they know they're buying credible products from credible retailers.”

This latest news ushers in 2021 with plenty of promise of duplicating and expanding upon a solid 2020 that was spent reaching a myriad of milestones.

Love Hemp spent last year producing impressive sales results month after month, it began expanding its operations to meet overwhelming consumer demand by beginning construction on a new, multi-level, 13,500-square-foot facility that will increase production by more than five times its current output across its entire range of CBD products, including oils, cosmetics, and capsules, and it launched two new brands into the market, Love Hemp Immune and Buzz Leaf.

Love Hemp has over 50 products, including oils, sprays, edibles, cosmetics, and vapes, each available in multiple sizes or applications, and the company currently enjoys over 2000 retail listings. And now, as we move headlong into 2021, consumers should expect to welcome even more new products given Love Hemp prides itself on the development of new brands to meet the growing demands of its customers.

To learn more about World High Life visit: https://www.worldhighlife.uk

To learn more about Love Hemp visit: https://www.love-hemp.com

For direct questions, call their toll-free number in North America: 1-888-616-9745

About World High Life

World High Life PLC is an investment company with a strategic focus to invest in and/or acquire companies operating in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd., is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has over 50 products, including oils, sprays, edibles, cosmetics, and vapes, each available in multiple sizes or applications, and the company currently enjoys over 2000 retail listings in the UK, including leading brands such as Ocado, Holland & Barrett, and WH Smith.

