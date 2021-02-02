Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) investors that acquired securities between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Kandi issued materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi’s reported revenues were artificially inflated through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers indicating that those customers did not have an arms length relationship with Kandi; (ii) in the past year, the majority of Kandi's sales had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt in regard to the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues, having a foreseeable negative impact on the Kandi’s valuation and reputation; and (iv) as a result, Kandi’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times, as a result.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

