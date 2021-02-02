Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) investors that acquired securities between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Kandi issued materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi’s reported revenues were artificially inflated through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers indicating that those customers did not have an arms length relationship with Kandi; (ii) in the past year, the majority of Kandi's sales had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt in regard to the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues, having a foreseeable negative impact on the Kandi’s valuation and reputation; and (iv) as a result, Kandi’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times, as a result.

