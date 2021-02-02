Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case



The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ("Minerva" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NERV) investors that acquired securities between May 15, 2017 and November 30, 2020.

It is alleged in the complaint that Minerva made misleading and false statements to the market. After its “end-of-Phase 2” meeting, Minerva failed to inform investors of the FDA’s true feedback. Minerva’s Phase 2b study failed to use the commercial formulation of roluperidone and was conducted exclusively outside of the United States. Due to failing to meet its primary and key secondary endpoints, Minerva’s Phase 3 study was rendered incapable of proving the drug’s effectiveness. The combination of the Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials would be “highly unlikely” to support an NDA submitted to the FDA. Throughout the class period, Minerva’s public statements were materially misleading and false, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Minerva.

