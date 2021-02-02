Delphix Accelerates YoY Growth Rate by Over 85%, Swings to Profitability

Digital Transformation Imperative Drives Need for API-First Data Platform

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure, saw rising demand for its data delivery capabilities, as digital transformation took on new urgency with the pandemic in 2020. The surge in demand accelerated Delphix’s annual growth rate by over 85% for the fiscal year ending January 2021 compared to the prior year, pushing the company into non-GAAP profitability. Delphix also achieved a world-class Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89 during the fiscal year ending January 2021.



Urgency around digital transformation programs are expected to continue over the next several years. To satisfy the demand, Delphix added senior executives in field operations, customer success, and sales with experience scaling to over a billion dollars in revenue.

“We helped companies around the world quickly expand their digital operations,” said Delphix CEO Jedidiah Yueh. “Cloud, DevOps, and AI/ML put enormous pressure on data delivery and the need for our API-first data platform.”

Over the last decade, code, networks, servers, and storage have all been automated by cloud and infrastructure vendors. But data has remained heavy, complex, and filled with security and privacy risk.

To achieve cloud speed and scale, enterprises need programmable data infrastructure—data that is automated, secure, and easily moved to anywhere it’s needed across the multi-cloud.

But digital transformation programs often starve for data and application environments, which can slow or derail transformation progress. Without data-ready environments, projects hemorrhage developer productivity, miss timelines, and overrun budgets.

Delphix’s data platform helps customers satisfy the data demands of transformation programs, with use cases including:

DevOps & CI/CD: Morgan Stanley uses Delphix to incorporate production-quality data into automated CI/CD workflows used by multiple application development teams, accelerating the delivery of new features for trading and booking applications.

Morgan Stanley uses Delphix to incorporate production-quality data into automated CI/CD workflows used by multiple application development teams, accelerating the delivery of new features for trading and booking applications. AI/ML: JGC Holdings Corporation uses Delphix to automate the delivery of large volumes of data across multiple sources for AI/ML, giving data scientists and analytics teams the ability to better predict project outcomes, reduce project risks, and reduce plant costs.

JGC Holdings Corporation uses Delphix to automate the delivery of large volumes of data across multiple sources for AI/ML, giving data scientists and analytics teams the ability to better predict project outcomes, reduce project risks, and reduce plant costs. Downtime Reduction: Michelin uses Delphix to reduce the risk of outages and the mean time to repair (MTTR) for critical systems that rely upon data and batch processing to optimize tire supply and delivery, saving millions of dollars a year in downtime cost avoidance.



An IDC study reveals that companies employing programmable data infrastructure increase revenue by an average of $15M, boost development productivity by 40%, and reduce infrastructure costs by 72%.

“At Delphix, we not only accelerate digital transformation programs, we also help customers protect personal privacy and data security,” added Yueh. “Our immutable time machine and data masking capabilities increase project velocity while reducing risk. It’s a win-win.”

Delphix Growth Highlights

Delphix customers now include:

23 of the Fortune 100

Over 100 banks and financial services institutions, including:

• 6 of the top 10 banks in North America

• 4 of the top 10 banks in Europe

• 9 banks across the Asia-Pacific region

• 6 of the top 10 banks in North America • 4 of the top 10 banks in Europe • 9 banks across the Asia-Pacific region 6 of the top 10 telcos in the world

60 insurance and health insurance providers

25 major retailers across the globe

During 2020, Delphix helped companies manage more than 2 exabytes of data, while accelerating releases for more than 20,000 applications. Delphix also helped businesses potentially avoid more than $1 trillion in data security and compliance risk associated with a growing list of regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Brazil’s new General Data Protection Law (Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais) (LGPD), etc.

“2020 has been a transformational year,” said Yueh. “Our team rose to the challenge, responding to the urgent needs of customers in over 27 countries. In doing so, we achieved both fast growth and profitability. Data has never been more important to businesses around the world, and we thank our customers and partners for their continued support.”

About Delphix

Delphix is the pioneer in programmable data infrastructure. Delphix automates the biggest constraint in digital transformation programs—the data. Cloud, CI/CD, and AI/ML all have a voracious appetite for data and development environments. With our multi-cloud data platform, enterprises can adopt cloud 30% faster, release software 50% faster, and access 90% more data for AI/ML, while protecting personal data privacy and maintaining compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, etc. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Contact:

pr@delphix.com