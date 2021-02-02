Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of AstraZeneca, PLC Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case



The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of AstraZeneca, PLC ("AstraZeneca" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AZN) investors that acquired securities between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020.

It is alleged in the complaint that AstraZeneca made misleading and false statements to the market. AstraZeneca’s initial clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, suffered from manufacturing errors. The import and validity of AstraZeneca’s clinical trials for AZD1222 were damaged as a result of a patchwork of differentiated patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments. At the designated time, some trial participants did not receive a second dose of the vaccine candidate, in some cases receiving them weeks later. AstraZeneca failed to include a substantial sample of patients aged over the age of 55, despite this group being prioritized highly for vaccination. AstraZeneca clinical trials were generally damaged by widespread errors in design and flawed execution. AstraZeneca’s public statements were misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about AstraZeneca.

