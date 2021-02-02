CRN® Names HYCU® as a Coolest Cloud Company for 2021

Newest Company Accolade Highlights Channel Partner Interest in Multi-cloud Data Protection and Backup as a Service

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HYCU as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021. This annual list recognizes the leading cloud technology providers in five critical categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, security, storage, and software.

This year’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies were selected by the CRN editorial team based on their demonstrated commitment to working with channel partners and innovation in product and service development.

CRN’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list not only honors exceptional technology suppliers, but it has become a trusted resource for solutions providers looking for cloud technology providers to partner with — presenting a list of the companies best positioned to support their cloud services needs.

Interest in cloud native, backup and disaster recovery solutions, that are delivered as a service with no additional hardware or software needed are at an all-time high in the industry. As HYCU was founded with the fundamental understanding that there is a more effective way for companies to handle their data protection and management in the emerging world of multi-cloud, the CRN Coolest Cloud 100 acknowledgement helps validate the company’s approach. Based on HYCU’s work with more than 2,000 customers, companies continue to look for cloud-native solutions to backup, manage, protect and recover data. Solutions like HYCU Protégé are quickly becoming better positioned to ease multi-cloud data management challenges by enhancing the benefits of HYCU’s purpose-built platform for on-premises and public clouds.

“To be named in the CRN Cloud 100 three years in a row is a real honor and a testament to the work of so many at HYCU and the work we do day-in and day-out for our partners and their customers,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “More HYCU partners realize the value of our multi-cloud data management and backup as a service solutions to meet their customer needs. 2021 will be a very important year at HYCU and we’re looking forward to continuing to help our partners maximize their revenue opportunities by delivering solutions that are easy to deploy, manage and maintain across On-premises and public clouds.”

"Cloud services are quickly becoming the critical component needed to build successful and secure IT solutions,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company. “The honorees on this year’s 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list have proven they support partners in the ever-evolving cloud computing business with leading innovative solutions and growth in cloud-based technologies. Our team applauds those on the list for 2021 and looks forward to watching them drive positive change in the cloud domain."

About HYCU

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in delivering multi-cloud data backup and recovery, data migration, and disaster recovery as a service for Enterprise Clouds and Public Clouds. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of deep data protection engineering experience and insights from more than one million users to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s data protection portfolio starts with the flagship product HYCU Protégé, a Multi-Cloud Data Protection Solution. HYCU Protégé is powered by a purpose-built Data Protection solution for Nutanix and VMware, a purpose-built cloud-native Data Protection as a Service offering for Google Cloud Platform and Azure Cloud. HYCU simplifies the entire data protection process by building in intelligence into the solution, adding application-aware automation and integrating tightly with the preferred platform of choice.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

