Opportunities to Connect and Learn with Epiq During 2021 Legalweek(year)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, announced a variety of events, presentations, and giveaways scheduled for the 2021 Legalweek(year) Virtual Conference Series. The first series is February 2-4, and there are several opportunities to connect with Epiq, learn helpful tips, and stay ahead of critical industry trends.

As part of the main agenda, legal spend management expert and Epiq VP Peter Eilhauer will be moderating a panel session titled “Transforming legal data into business intelligence: Leveraging BI to make better data-driven legal and business decisions” on February 2 at 3:45 – 4:45 PM EST. The panel is eligible for CLE credits.

In the Epiq virtual booth, participants can enjoy a range of brief, insightful facilitated discussions. Each live session is a 15-minute presentation with a 15-minute Q&A to follow. All presentations are led by one of Epiq’s experienced subject matter experts ranging from technology experts to operations consultants. Topics include:

  • Second requests: The expanding role of technology and process 
  • Cyber security: Epiq’s updated, modern approach 
  • The intersection of managed services with Microsoft 365 advanced discovery 
  • The intersection of eDiscovery and insurance claims 
  • Using experts and AI technology to tell the story of your case before review 
  • Advancing your corporate discovery program in real life 
  • Transforming legal: Achieving operational excellence in the modern era
  • Epiq compliance connector for Microsoft Teams – an eDiscovery solution 

“We are thrilled to support and participate in Legalweek’s new style of virtual conference,” said Roger Pilc, president for Legal Solutions at Epiq. “Our digital programming and interactive presentations have been designed to spark conversations, even as we all gather together from our own desks. A digital program provides us with the unique opportunity to bring our global experts to people who traditionally may not attend an in-person conference and we are excited about what Legalweek will bring.”

Legalweek brings together thousands of legal professionals and virtual legal events to tackle the changing legal landscape and provide actionable insights to help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today’s law firms and legal departments.

Review the Epiq booth schedule and register here to take part.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at
www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Catherine Ostheimer
costheimer@epiqglobal.com
+1 203 921 9700


