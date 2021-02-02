BigPanda Wins 2021 Silver Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service

Honor Follows BigPanda’s 99% Customer Satisfaction Score and Average Incident Response Time Under Three Hours

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced it was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year—Computer Software Organizations With 100 or More Employees in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service . The honor reflects BigPanda's commitment to its customers, including a customer satisfaction score above 99% in 2020 and an average incident response time of 2.72 hours in the third quarter of the year.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations across more than 70 nations.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

"Our customers run IT Operations for their companies and are under tremendous pressure to keep their digital services up and running,” explained Derrick Arakaki, Vice President of Customer Outcomes at BigPanda. "When they reach out to us for support, there is no ticket too small or incident too challenging - we are on it. We are thrilled to be recognized with a Stevie Award because it validates our commitment to doing whatever it takes to keep our customers happy."

The BigPanda Customer Technical Support team is called on by customers for a range of services, including troubleshooting issues, providing best practices for IT Ops NOC, DevOps and SRE teams, and ensuring the continued success and adoption of the platform across otherwise siloed teams. In 2020, the volume of BigPanda customers quadrupled, as did the number of users and tickets created. The team saw the highest volume of tickets it has ever handled, yet it was still able to maintain world-class response times and customer satisfaction scores — even with the extreme influx of tickets, BigPanda helped customers speed up incident resolution by 50 to 60%.

The average industry response times at giants such as Google and IBM range between one to two business days for normal priority tickets and three to five business days for incident resolution. BigPanda achieved a response time of just 2.72 hours in the third quarter of last year.

“In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

Why BigPanda

BigPanda helps businesses prevent and resolve IT outages with their platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps. Without BigPanda, IT Ops and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Nike, Marriott and Expedia rely on BigPanda to prevent outages, reduce costs, and give their teams time back for digital transformation. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

