BetterLife Files Patent Protection on Dihydrohonokiol-B for Treatment of Anxiolytic Use Disorder

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments in mental disorders and viral infections, announces it has filed patent protection on the newest compound to enter its pipeline, dihydrohonokiol-B (“TD-010”). Specifically, BetterLife has filed for patent protection for the use of TD-010 as a treatment for sedative, hypnotic, or anxiolytic use disorder.



Studies by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs have recently indicated that prescription drug abuse has reached epidemic levels. In fact, benzodiazepine prescriptions spiked 34% from mid-February to mid-March of 2020, coinciding with the media's reporting on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Patrick Kroupa, Chief Psychedelic Officer, shares that recent small trials exhibited benefits in alleviating benzodiazepine withdrawal symptoms at a psychedelic ibogaine clinic that focuses on treating opiate addiction. "Dihydrohonokiol-B provided relief to patients with lorazepam and alprazolam withdrawal symptoms when ibogaine did not. We are excited to work with BetterLife to begin TD-010 IND enabling studies and human clinical trials.”

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer of BetterLife, states, “Anxiolytic use disorder is too often overshadowed by the opioid epidemic. The patient population for this indication is growing and we feel BetterLife is poised to make a rapid difference in patients’ lives with TD-010.”

About BetterLife Pharma:

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus.

For further information please visit www.abetterlifepharma.com.

