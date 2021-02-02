Cerberus Sentinel announces Sandra Morgan to join Board of Directors

U.S. cybersecurity services firm adds regulatory and compliance professional as director

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that Sandra Morgan has joined its board of directors.



Morgan adds significant legal, regulatory and compliance experience to the board. Previously, she served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and commissioner of the Nevada Gaming Commission. She also has served as director of external affairs at AT&T Services, Inc., as the city attorney for the City of North Las Vegas, as a litigation attorney for MGM Mirage, and as an athletic commissioner on the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Morgan currently serves on the board of directors at Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

“Sandra Morgan is an outstanding addition to our board,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “With the increased level of regulatory and compliance requirements specific to cybersecurity, her perspective and experience will be invaluable.”

“I am honored to work with a forward-looking board and management team committed to providing cybersecurity solutions and compliance services in our growing technological world,” said Morgan.

Morgan joins fellow board members Ret. Gen. Robert Oaks, Scott Holbrook, Andrew McCain, Stephen Scott, and Jemmett.

“Each of our board members brings a unique perspective to the company, including government, healthcare, and finance.” Jemmett added, “Sandra's compliance and regulatory background will provide us with an expert perspective as we help our clients meet the advancing cybersecurity compliance standards.”

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a U.S. provider of consulting and managed services, focused solely on cybersecurity. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

