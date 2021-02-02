HqO and Columbia Property Trust Launch Platform to Connect Tenants to their Properties Across Columbia’s National Office Portfolio

PropTech Platform Elevates Columbia’s Goal of Providing Best-in-Class Tenant Experience

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the end-to-end tenant experience operating system for commercial office buildings, is pleased to provide portfolio-wide property technology services for Columbia Property Trust , Inc., a real estate investment trust that creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class A office buildings in gateway U.S. markets. Through HqO’s best-in-class property technology services platform, tenants have access to the new Columbia Gateway mobile app, which connects properties and amenities across Columbia’s portfolio. The technology platform and Columbia Gateway app support Columbia’s overall goal of providing an exceptional workplace experience for commercial office tenants.



“We are thrilled to partner with Columbia to build out a program that offers a premium tenant experience while providing invaluable insights to landlords,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO of HqO. “Columbia was one of the first commercial real estate office owners in the world to offer a digitally connected experience across its portfolio of assets.”

The platform was piloted at several of Columbia’s key properties in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York City last summer, and has now been implemented across nearly 20 properties in Columbia’s portfolio — which in total comprises more than 16 million square feet under management in New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

The Columbia Gateway mobile app connects and engages office workers in each building with the amenities, conference rooms, service providers, and transit in their building and the surrounding community. HqO’s data-driven platform brings together every point of daily engagement between a tenant and their building — such as building access, event programming, work order requests, visitor registration, resource booking, and emergency notifications — in one convenient mobile platform.

“We are very pleased to partner with HqO, a leading provider of property technology services, to bring a new level of service to, and engagement with, our tenants,” said Nelson Mills, CEO of Columbia. “We believe that providing a seamless digital connection between our tenants and buildings is essential to attracting and retaining today’s leading companies to our properties. Asa leader in the office space industry, we are proud to bring HqO and the Columbia Gateway app to tenants across our portfolio as part of our ongoing effort to provide best-in-class experience and value to our tenants.”

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust creates value through owning, operating and developing Class-A office buildings in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased portfolio of 15 properties that contain approximately seven million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CXP” and has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings.

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday. HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp .

